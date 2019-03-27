×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Dance Central VR’ Coming to Oculus Quest as Launch Title

By

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All

“Dance Central” doesn’t sound like something that should work in virtual reality, let alone work well. And while some concessions were necessary to make it work, “Dance Central VR” is an excellent adaptation of the seven-year-old franchise.

A big piece of the success is the Oculus Quest hardware. The standalone headset is due in Spring 2019, and Harmonix will be there at launch with “Dance Central VR.” It’s also due for Oculus Rift with cross-buy, for those that aren’t quite ready to upgrade to the self-contained Quest.

The original “Dance Central” titles used the Xbox 360 and Xbox One Kinect to track the full body. That’s just not possible in VR, so Harmonix commissioned choreography that is mindful of the limitations.

“We can’t score you the same way we used to, because we can only track your hands and your head,” says “Dance Central” creative lead Arthur Inasi. “That seems to make the experience a little more accessible and less scary for new players. And the fact that you have the helmet on and you aren’t seeing the outside world makes it easier for you to lose yourself.”

Related

The Quest has an expansive tracking field (about 210 degrees), but Harmonix has figured out how to expand that using the new Touch controllers shipping with the Quest.

“We can track acceleration and velocity once we’ve lost [visual] tracking,” Inasi explains. “We can track on the controllers themselves, even if they are outside the Quest’s view. It calculates how long it takes to move back into tracking.”

Harmonix is also careful to ensure that aren’t dance moves that might threaten to fling an HMD from a player’s head. The choreography is designed to limit head and body gestures so your expensive Rift or Quest doesn’t go flying across the room.

“We had to consider that when we hired choreographers that we used moves that were not too extravagant, didn’t have you spinning around, didn’t have you facing backward, or walking off in a certain direction,” Inasi says. “We tend to do a lot of movements that are in front of your body or out to the side. Simple left and right stuff. No jumping.”

The in-game experience delivers on the immersion. It’s easier to feel comfortable dancing when the world around you is blocked out. The dancer players are asked to mirror are close enough that it feels like they are dancing with you instead of for you. The move “flash cards” also return to show you what moves are coming up.

On the standard difficulty, there is a lot of move repetition, so players can get comfortable. Hand gestures are a big part of “Dance Central VR,” using the Touch controllers’ capacitive buttons to signify open hands, fists, and pointing. These are not scored as strictly until you get to Pro difficulty.

The 32 songs “Dance Central VR” ships with will all be available at launch with no in-game gating. Players will be able to take on Pro mode with little barrier, also.

Harmonix incorporated learnings from previous VR projects over the two-year design period. The biggest is giving players a sense of comfort and belonging in the virtual environment.

“The idea of presence in a space is important, and we learned a lot from ‘Rock Band VR’ about how to make you feel like you’re in a real space, particularly from an audio perspective… where speakers are in space, how the crowd reacts to you” Inasi explains. “I don’t think we could have done this without that.”

“Dance Central VR” includes a campaign that allows players to unlock new dance partners and phone cases. Your cell phone is always by your side as a sleek menu, including for taking selfies in the extensive customization screen.

Harmonix is offering a large number of face and hairstyle types, and none are segmented by gender. This ensures players can feel free to express themselves in an authentic way.

“Dance Central VR” also innovates on the franchise with fully synchronized multiplayer across both HMDs. Players are dropped into a social lounge space. Moving across the space can be customized in three ways: traditional thumbstick movement, teleporting from point to point, or dancing. Shimmying your way across the dance floor is handled with simple arm gestures, and the game animates your avatar to look like you’re dancing, using motion capture data.

One of the challenges of any multiplayer space is the possibility of harassment. Harmonix has a solution ready. There are posters that adorn the lounge walls that let players know about a quick way to get rid of bad actors.

“We wanted a quick way for people to mute someone,” says product manager Alicia Caillier. “If you double thumbs-down, that mutes their audio and freezes their avatar. It gives you some time to report or change rooms.”

“Dance Central VR” hooks into Oculus’ system-level reporting and moderation tools. Harmonix has taken the next step to give players an immediate way to protect themselves.

In addition to live multiplayer, players can send challenges (complete with custom-recorded dance taunts) to their friends. Challenge, dance, and wait to see if your friend can top your performance.

“Dance Central VR” feels great to play, even if it doesn’t directly challenge players to move their legs in specific ways. The necessary changes for virtual reality certainly change the experience, but they don’t detract from feeling like a dance floor superstar.

The game’s songs will include chart-toppers from the ’70s through today. Harmonix said these will be the game’s first six songs:

  • Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B “Finesse (Remix)”
  • The Chainsmokers ft. Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”
  • DJ Snake & Lil Jon “Turn Down for What”
  • Haddaway “What is Love”
  • Pitbull ft. Ne-Yo, Afrojack, & Nayer “Give Me Everything”
  • Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock “It Takes Two”

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

More Digital

  • Jana Bennett exits History

    Cable Veteran Jana Bennett Joins Ozy Media to Expand TV, Podcasts (EXCLUSIVE)

    History and TLC alum Jana Bennett has signed on with Ozy Media to help the Silicon Valley-based digital content firm expand its TV production and podcast operations. Bennett joins as senior adviser with a mandate to expand the 5-year-old company’s original content operations. The company, co-founded in 2013 by former CNN and MSNBC anchor Carlos [...]

  • Series Mania: North America-Europe TV Analyzed

    Series Mania: U.S., Europe TV Trends Broadly Similar, Says Eurodata TV

    LILLE, France — Once nearly one-way traffic, the U.S. TV trade balance with Europe is narrowing just slightly, Avril Blondelot, Eurodata TV head of content insight, suggested at Series Mania’s Lille Transatlantic Dialogues. That may come as little comfort to European film-TV authorities as U.S. global streaming services look set to dominate the global OTT [...]

  • Missing Link Laika Studios

    ‘Missing Link’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Annapurna Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Missing Link.” Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $6.47 million through Sunday for 981 national ad airings on 37 networks. (Spend [...]

  • Streaming Powers U.S. Latin Music Market

    Streaming Powers U.S. Latin Music Market to 18% Growth

    The U.S. Latin music business experienced its second year of double-digit growth in 2018, driven almost entirely by streaming, according to the RIAA’s year-end report. The Latin market grew 18% in 2018 to $413 million, driven by a nearly 50% growth in revenues from paid subscriptions, the report says. Streaming formats made up a whopping [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Entertainment One, Universal to Partner on Home Entertainment

    Entertainment One and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment have signed a multi-year, multi-territory distribution agreement. UPHE will serve as the home entertainment distributor of eOne’s offerings across both physical and digital formats. The pact covers film, television, and select family content and includes all sales, marketing, and distribution, spanning the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, Spain, Australia, [...]

  • 'Darkwood' Delivers Surreal Horror to Nintendo

    'Darkwood' Delivers Surreal Horror to Nintendo Switch

    “Darkwood” is the sort of game you might not expect to find on the Nintendo Switch: It’s dark, violent, and immensely unsettling. But the top-down survival horror title is also an excellent fit for the platform, the sort of evocative experience that a player can methodically pick at in short stints, or sink into for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad