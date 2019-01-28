Former Nintendo Exec Damon Baker Joins Xbox as Head of Portfolio

Nintendo’s former head of partner management, Damon Baker, is now the new head of portfolio for Xbox. He shared the news on Twitter on Monday.

Baker said he’s been “soaking up knowledge this last month” in his new role. As the head of portfolio, he will help evaluate all second and third party content.

Hey all, overdue news to share. Been soaking up knowledge this last month as the new Head of Portfolio for #Xbox! Honored and excited to help evaluate all 2nd/3rd party content towards our strategy. Big thanks to @iocat @aarongreenberg @XboxP3 and team. The future looks amazing! pic.twitter.com/isqylqnBGk — Damon Baker (@DWBakes) January 28, 2019

Baker left Nintendo in December after more than 12 years with the company. He began his career there in 2006 as the global manager of brand licensing, according to his LinkedIn profile. Three years later, he moved up to head of third party marketing and communications. He became head of partner management in 2016.

“As a lifelong and permanent Nintendo fan, I am incredibly honored to have supported the third party business as an advocate for their amazing work,” Baker said in a letter posted to Twitter last month announcing his departure. “After 12+ years at Nintendo, I have decided to pursue a new opportunity starting in 2019.”

Hey folks, I wrote a thing. Ugh, emotions! Thank you all for your support of amazing content from big publishers to the #Nindies alike. It's been an honor to work with and be a part of this amazing community. Be good to each other and look forward to revealing more in 2019! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8YKp8Pdccb — Damon Baker (@DWBakes) December 21, 2018

“While I reflect upon my time with Nintendo, I have heartfelt appreciation for the gaming community as a whole,” he added. “I am thankful to all the industry developers, publishers, artists, programmers, marketers, media, influencers, and all those who play games. Your support for great content has helped define this generation of platforms and realize the dreams of many. I am both humbled and proud to be in proximity of that magic.”

“Great to have you on board, welcome to the team,” head of Xbox Phil Spencer tweeted to Baker on Monday.