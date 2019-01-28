×
Former Nintendo Exec Damon Baker Joins Xbox as Head of Portfolio

CREDIT: Nintendo

Nintendo’s former head of partner management, Damon Baker, is now the new head of portfolio for Xbox. He shared the news on Twitter on Monday.

Baker said he’s been “soaking up knowledge this last month” in his new role. As the head of portfolio, he will help evaluate all second and third party content.

Baker left Nintendo in December after more than 12 years with the company. He began his career there in 2006 as the global manager of brand licensing, according to his LinkedIn profile. Three years later, he moved up to head of third party marketing and communications. He became head of partner management in 2016.

“As a lifelong and permanent Nintendo fan, I am incredibly honored to have supported the third party business as an advocate for their amazing work,” Baker said in a letter posted to Twitter last month announcing his departure. “After 12+ years at Nintendo, I have decided to pursue a new opportunity starting in 2019.”

“While I reflect upon my time with Nintendo, I have heartfelt appreciation for the gaming community as a whole,” he added. “I am thankful to all the industry developers, publishers, artists, programmers, marketers, media, influencers, and all those who play games. Your support for great content has helped define this generation of platforms and realize the dreams of many. I am both humbled and proud to be in proximity of that magic.”

“Great to have you on board, welcome to the team,” head of Xbox Phil Spencer tweeted to Baker on Monday.

  Former Nintendo Exec Damon Baker Joins

    Nintendo's former head of partner management, Damon Baker, is now the new head of portfolio for Xbox. He shared the news on Twitter on Monday. Baker said he's been "soaking up knowledge this last month" in his new role. As the head of portfolio, he will help evaluate all second and third party content. Hey [...]

