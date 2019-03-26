×
Daedalic Is Making a ‘Lord of the Rings’ Game About Gollum

CREDIT: Daedalic Entertainment

German developer Daedalic Entertainment just gained worldwide licensing rights for “The Lord of the Rings” and it’s working on a new game that focuses on Gollum, it announced on Tuesday.

Daedalic is partnering with Middle-earth Enterprises to create and publish “The Lord of the Rings — Gollum,” an action-adventure title expected to release in 2021 on PC and “all relevant console platforms at that time.” It will remain true to the source material while also exploring new events and details about Gollum, the companies said.

“The Lord of the Rings is one of the most epic and renowned stories of all time – it’s an honour for us to have the opportunity to work on our own contribution to this universe,” said Carsten Fichtelmann, CEO and Co-founder of Daedalic Entertainment. “In Gollum, players will assume the role of one of the most iconic characters in Middle-earth. We tell Gollum’s story from a perspective never seen before, in any storytelling medium, all the while staying true to the legendary books of J.R.R. Tolkien.

“At a time when the games industry is undergoing structural changes and seeing new business models evolve, we are excited to realize a huge new production based on a story that has stayed fresh and relevant for more than 60 years. Other currently planned media productions based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s work are testament to that.”

Founded in 2007, Daedalic Entertainment is perhaps best known for point-and-click adventure series like “Deponia” and “The Dark Eye.”

After “The Lord of the Rings — Gollum,” Daedalic and Middle-earth Enterprises said they plan to work on more projects together.

