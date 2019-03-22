×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CD Projekt Red: ‘Cyberpunk 2077,’ Another Game Will Arrive by 2021

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red plans to release “Cyberpunk 2077” and one other triple-A title by 2021, the developer stated in a forum post Monday, according to ResetEra user Antiax’s translation.

The highly anticipated “Cyberpunk 2077” is an open-world RPG that didn’t even have a tentative release date, so it is encouraging to know the game is coming within the next few years. While it could still come out before 2021, the game’s creative director, Sebastian Stepien, left CD Projekt Red for Blizzard in January, which could have caused a disruption in the game’s production.

This week, global community lead at CD Projekt Red Marcin Momot also tweeted that the studio aims to release “Cyberpunk 2077” to “…as many gamers as possible on their platform of choice,” in a response to a tweet asking if the game would be an Epic Games Store exclusive.

As for the other game alluded to, it’s unclear just yet what the Polish studio has planned. Though, CD Projekt Red did mention back in 2017 that it plans to revisit the world of “The Witcher”— but it doesn’t plan to have another entry for Geralt of Rivia’s story after 2015’s “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.”

Of course, CD Projekt Red might decide to unveil an entirely new IP, instead.

For more on “Cyberpunk 2077,” stay tuned for E3 2019 this summer, as CD Projekt Red has confirmed the game will be at the expo.

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More Gaming

  • 'Yakuza' Spinoff Voice Actor Replacement Coming

    'Yakuza' Spinoff Voice Actor Replaced After Cocaine Scandal

    “Yakuza” spinoff “Judgment” is getting a character model and Japanese voice acting replacement for its western release due to “unforeseen circumstances,” SEGA announced Friday via Twitter. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the character model and Japanese voice for the character of Kyohei Hamura will be adjusted for the Western release of Judgment, launching on June 25, [...]

  • CD Projekt Red: 'Cyberpunk 2077,' Another

    CD Projekt Red: 'Cyberpunk 2077,' Another Game Will Arrive by 2021

    CD Projekt Red plans to release “Cyberpunk 2077” and one other triple-A title by 2021, the developer stated in a forum post Monday, according to ResetEra user Antiax’s translation. The highly anticipated “Cyberpunk 2077” is an open-world RPG that didn’t even have a tentative release date, so it is encouraging to know the game is [...]

  • Pokemon Go

    ‘Pokemon Go’ Creator on Augmented Reality’s Massive Potential

    If you believe the creator of the world’s most popular augmented reality game, augmented reality is still very much in its infancy. Niantic has experienced a high level of continued success with its 2016 mobile game “Pokémon GO.” To speak about the game’s evolution and the state of augmented reality in gaming, Niantic CEO John [...]

  • 'After Party'  Builds Off of 'Oxenfree'

    'After Party' Builds Off of 'Oxenfree' Design to Create Hellish, Hilarious Gameplay

    Hell is a pretty wide-ranging concept, but even as cultures depict it in hundreds of different ways in their stories the common perception of the underworld today includes plenty of blood, violence, and fire. That’s why “Oxenfree” developer Night School Studio wanted to go in a different direction with their new game “Afterparty”. “It’s hell, [...]

  • Sony Set to Debut New PlayStation

    Sony Set to Debut New PlayStation 'State of Play' Video Showcase

    Sony announced a new PlayStation-centric video presentation called “State of Play,” with the first episode set to debut on Monday, March 25. “State of Play,” much like Microsoft’s “Inside Xbox” series or Nintendo’s Nintendo Directs, is meant to offer “updates and announcements from the world of PlayStation.” The first episode, according to the PlayStation Blog, [...]

  • How ‘Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines

    How ‘Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2’ Builds on Series’ Legacy

    Brian Mitsoda never thought he’d ever get a chance to return to the dark fantasy world he helped bring to life in “Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines.” But more than a decade after working as the lead writer on the cult-classic PC game, he’s back as the lead narrative designer for the surprising sequel. “I [...]

  • Ex-Westwood Devs Reminisce About Making Original

    Ex-Westwood Devs Reminisce About Making Original ‘Command & Conquer’

    Released in 1995, “Command & Conquer” helped define the strategy game for an entire generation of gamers. Westwood Studios, the developer behind the game, had dabbled in real-time strategy before with “Dune 2,” but it was “C&C” that really put the genre on the map, and most contemporary real-time stratey titles–like Blizzard’s “Warcraft”–paled in comparison [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad