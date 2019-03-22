CD Projekt Red: ‘Cyberpunk 2077,’ Another Game Will Arrive by 2021

CD Projekt Red plans to release “Cyberpunk 2077” and one other triple-A title by 2021, the developer stated in a forum post Monday, according to ResetEra user Antiax’s translation.

The highly anticipated “Cyberpunk 2077” is an open-world RPG that didn’t even have a tentative release date, so it is encouraging to know the game is coming within the next few years. While it could still come out before 2021, the game’s creative director, Sebastian Stepien, left CD Projekt Red for Blizzard in January, which could have caused a disruption in the game’s production.

This week, global community lead at CD Projekt Red Marcin Momot also tweeted that the studio aims to release “Cyberpunk 2077” to “…as many gamers as possible on their platform of choice,” in a response to a tweet asking if the game would be an Epic Games Store exclusive.

Our goal is to make Cyberpunk 2077 available to as many gamers as possible on their platform of choice. https://t.co/AHSEGPwx3y — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) March 21, 2019

As for the other game alluded to, it’s unclear just yet what the Polish studio has planned. Though, CD Projekt Red did mention back in 2017 that it plans to revisit the world of “The Witcher”— but it doesn’t plan to have another entry for Geralt of Rivia’s story after 2015’s “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.”

Of course, CD Projekt Red might decide to unveil an entirely new IP, instead.

For more on “Cyberpunk 2077,” stay tuned for E3 2019 this summer, as CD Projekt Red has confirmed the game will be at the expo.