‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Set for E3 Appearance

“Cyberpunk 2077,” the in-development game from the studio behind “The Witcher” series, will be at E3 this year, according to a tweet from developers CD Projekt Red.

“Cyberpunk 2077” was first announced in 2012 and received its first teaser trailer a year later. But last year, the developers revealed a trailer, gameplay, and announced that the game would be coming to the PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One.

Variety’s time with the developers after a look at the game left us with the impression that looks can be deceiving with writer Michael Futter noting, “It’s impossible to avoid comparisons to Square Enix’s recent “Deus Ex” games and Starbreeze’s 2012 “Syndicate.” However, with full customization at your fingertips, “Cyberpunk 2077” is set up to reflect more of the player than those games. At the outset you’ll choose to play as a man or woman, define your life path, and customize everything about your look.”