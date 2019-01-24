‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Creative Director Leaves CD Projekt Red to Join Blizzard

CD Projekt Red creative director Sebastian Stepien left the Polish game studio earlier this year for a role as creative director for Blizzard Entertainment, according to recent changes to the developer’s LinkedIn page spotted by one user on the ResetEra forum.

Over a nearly 13 year career with CD Projekt Red, Stepien rose through the ranks from a Junior Dialogue Writer in 2006 to Lead Story Designer in 2010, before being promoted to Creative Director for “Cyberpunk 2077” in 2013. Stepien’s past projects include “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt,” “The Witcher 2″ on Xbox 360, “The Witcher 2,” “The Witcher Enchanced Edition” and the original “The Witcher”.

Stepien began his new role at Blizzard in January 2019; However, it is unclear what project he is currently working on.

“Cyberpunk 2077” is an open-world RPG based on the 1988 tabletop game “Cyberpunk 2020.” It doesn’t have a firm release date yet, but recent rumors are pointing to a 2019 launch window.