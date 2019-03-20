‘Cuphead’ Coming to Nintendo Switch

The classic style and maddening gameplay of “Cuphead” is coming to the Nintendo Switch next month, Nintendo announced Wednesday.

The announcement came as a part of Nintendo’s Nindies Showcase for spring 2019.

“Cuphead” made a deal with the devil in this run and gun title, and you might need to make a deal yourself to get through this challenging game.

The game became a quick hit when it came out as a Microsoft exclusive in 2017, and soon Switch owners can enjoy the fun created by Studio MDHR.

“Cuphead” will be available on April 18, 2019, and is available for pre-purchase now.

Want to get more news from the Nindies Showcase? You can watch it right here on Variety.

This story is developing.