Crytek And SpatialOS Developer Improbable Team Up for AAA Project

CREDIT: Crytek

German game studio Crytek is partnering with technology company Improbable on an unannounced AAA project, it revealed in a blog post on Wednesday.

The new game will use Crytek’s game engine, called CryEngine, and Improbable’s SpatialOS, a cloud platform for real-time multiplayer games. Crytek said it will give more details about the project soon.

The two companies are also working on a fully-featured SpatialOS game development kit for CryEngine for future projects. One indie developer, Automaton Games, already created its own open source integration with the cloud platform for its upcoming 1,000-player battle royale title “Mavericks: Proving Grounds.”

Crytek’s partnership with Improbable is based on a shared set of values, it said. “Developers using our technology should always be at the center of our thoughts,” it said. “We want to make it easier for developers to create the groundbreaking games of tomorrow.”

“Both companies are committed to working together for developers and to making statements that you can rely on. We are committing to respect for developer choice and interoperability between platforms, software, and services.”

Related

Crytek’s comments are some not-so-subtle shade toward rival game engine creator Unity Technologies, which got into a very public spat with Improbable earlier this month after it changed its terms of service. The change reportedly disallowed cloud platform services like SpatialOS from functioning with the Unity game engine. It then allegedly revoked Improbable’s licenses, but claimed Improbable misrepresented its affiliation with the company and violated the terms of service before the changes occurred.

Later that same day, Improbable formed a partnership with Unreal Engine creator Epic Games. The two announced a joint fund of $25 million USD to assist developers affected by Unity’s recent changes.

About a week later, Unity amended its terms of service again and reinstated Improbable’s licenses. Its original changes were an attempt to “define what our terms mean for the cloud and an opportunity to make our business model clearer,” it said in a blog post. “After listening to developers, we realized how this language came across, and how it would impact your ability to choose.”

“When you make a game with Unity, you own the content and you should have the right to put it wherever you want,” it said. “Our ToS didn’t reflect this principle – something that is not in line with who we are.”

Crytek said it’s now happy to join Epic Games and Improbable in “reaffirming our commitment to giving game developers the best combination of engine and games technology, supported by empowering standards that work for everyone.”

