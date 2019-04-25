Cox Cable Testing a Form of ‘Fast Lane’ Internet For Gamers

×
Cox Cable is testing a new “Elite Gamer Service” a form of fast lane service for gamers that would prioritize internet use for those willing to pay an extra $15 a month.

The service is currently being tested in Arizona and only works with Windows PCs.

Cox Elite Gamer “automatically finds a faster path for your PC game data, reducing the lag, ping spikes, and jitter that stand in the way of winning,” according to the official site for the service. The site also notes that compared to standard Cox Internet, users will experience up to 34% less lag, 55% fewer ping spikes, and 45% less jitter.

The $15 a month service includes access for two computer users and requires Cox Internet Preferred 100 Internet service or above.

In the terms of service on the website, Cox notes that membership to the Cox Elite Gamer Service permits users to route their game activity for select games through a dedicated gaming network.

“The service does not include the provision of any other service, such as cable television service, high-speed internet service or digital voice service, all of which have separate terms of service and policies,” according to the site.

The service lists specific games that Cox says will be supported by the service, including “Fortnite,” “Overwatch,” and “Apex Legends.” That list of games may change at any time, according to the site.

The service also includes a dashboard that lets users access real-time and historical information on their connection health.

Net neutrality rules voted down by the Federal Communications Commission in 2017 led many to believe that “fast lane” and “slow lane” internet was likely to surface. The idea is that internet providers could decide to charge companies like Netflix, Amazon or YouTube for better access to their customers. This appears to take that idea and turn it on its head, charging customers to have faster access to play games.

 

The Associated Press in 2017 reached out to a number of internet providers — including Cox — to see if they were considering paid priority. At the time, Cox said it wasn’t.

Cox has not responded to Variety’s request for comment.

Developing

