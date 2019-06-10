‘Conan Chop Chop’ Is An April Fools Joke Turned Real from Funcom

“Conan Chop Chop” first appeared as an April Fools joke from Funcom earlier this year, but as it turns out the game is very real.

In development from Australian studio Mighty Kingdom, Funcom is publishing the top-down, cutesy rogue-like inspired by the Conan the Barbarian saga, the company announced during the PC Gaming Show at this year’s E3 2019.

“Conan Chop Cop” will launch Sept. 3 for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. For those currently checking out the slate of games at E3, a playable version of the game is available at the Funcom booth.

Featuring four-player couch co-op, in “Conan Chop Chop” players are tasked with thwarting the plans of the evil wizard Thoth-Amon, who plans to resurrect the even eviler wizard Xaltotun.

“Keeping this a secret has been a hardship,” said Funcom CEO Rui Casais in a prepared statement. “The feedback we got from fans when we released the April Fools’ Day trailer was amazing and remarkably unanimous, and so I have been itching to give them the good news ever since.”

“But don’t be fooled by the game’s humoristic and quirky looks. There is a lot of hard work being put into this, and the game should thrill roguelike fans and hack & slash fans alike,” says Casais.

Funcom went on to announce release dates for its upcoming slate of games, including “Mutant Year Zero: Seed of Evil” which is coming to Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC on July 30; “Conan Unconquered” which is coming to PC on May 29; and “Moons of Madness” for Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4 on Halloween 2019.

Check out the original April Fools trailer for “Conan Chop Chop” below, and the official announcement trailer above.

Check out the original April Fools trailer for "Conan Chop Chop" below, and the official announcement trailer above.