Complexity Gaming Opens Its Professional Gamer HQ

Situated at The Star in Frisco, Complexity’s 11,000-square-foot HQ is steps away from the world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys. This will allow for eSports management to connect with and learn from the famed real-world sports organization, says Complexity, while eSports athletes will have the chance to train and eat in the same facilities as Dallas Cowboys players.

Created by design firm ICRAVE, the GameStop Performance Center features a public area and retail space for visitors, as well as cutting-edge performance facilities, including advanced training rooms that mimic main stage competition settings, a Mind Gym for performance training and to promote player cognitive preparation and mental wellness, a Decompression Porch for players to recover from their high-intensity training sessions – featuring cryotherapy, nap pods, and relaxing music – an Innovation Lab for research and development and “to boost player performance and longevity,” a Miller Lite Player Lounge, and a studio for streaming.