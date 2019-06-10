‘Commander Keen’ Getting a Modern Remake for iOS, Android

Arkane Studios’ next game is called “Deathloop.” Bethesda announced the game during their annual E3 press conference on Sunday. This story is developing. The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. As is tradition, however, things kicked off early on Saturday at [...]
“Wolfenstein: Youngblood” got a bloody new trailer during Bethesda’s E3 2019 press conference on Sunday. “Youngblood” is a standalone sequel in the first-person shooter franchise. It stars B.J. Blazkowicz’s twin daughters, Jessica and Sophia, and it’s playable in two-player co-op — a first for the franchise. It comes to Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, Xbox One, [...]
Classic game series “Commander Keen” is getting an all new mobile game this summer, as announced at Bethesda’s E3 Press Conference on Sunday evening. “Commander Keen” will feature twins Billie and Billy, twin geniuses who have plenty of enemies to take on with bizarre gadgets fashioned out of household items. The game is based on [...]
“The Elder Scrolls Online’s” next major expansion is Dragonhold. It’ll conclude the story begun in the MMO’s most recent chapter update, Elsweyr. Bethesda teased the new content at E3 with a cinematic trailer. Dragonhold will launch in November. A smaller, dungeon-focused DLC pack, Scalebreaker, will be available in August. This story is developing. The annual Electronic [...]
Developer Tango Gameworks is working on a new action-adventure title called “Ghostwire Tokyo,” founder Shinji Mikami and creative director Ikumi Nakamura announced during the Bethesda E3 2019 press conference. “After strange disappearances hit Tokyo’s population, it’s up to you to uncover the source and purge the city of a strange, new evil,” Bethesda said in [...]
“Fallout 76” is getting its biggest update yet: Wastelanders. Bethesda says that it will “fundamentally change the game.” The publisher showed a trailer for the free expansion during its Sunday-night E3 presser. The update will introduce human NPCs and another “full quest line” to the game. The game will also get a 52-player battle-royale mode [...]
“The Elder Scrolls: Blades” is coming to the Nintendo Switch, as announced at Bethesda’s E3 Press Conference on Sunday evening. The free to play game is getting its Switch release later this fall. Perhaps most exciting is that the game is going to be free to play for the Switch as well. The Switch release [...]