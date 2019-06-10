‘Commander Keen’ Getting a Modern Remake for iOS, Android

Classic game series “Commander Keen” is getting an all new mobile game this summer, as announced at Bethesda’s E3 Press Conference on Sunday evening.

“Commander Keen” will feature twins Billie and Billy, twin geniuses who have plenty of enemies to take on with bizarre gadgets fashioned out of household items.

The game is based on the early 90’s game created by id Software, as explained at the press conference.

“Commander Keen” will have a story mode that has new adventures and familiar adventures from the original series. It will also have a battle mode, so players can duke it out.

The new “Commander Keen” is coming to iOS and Android via soft launch this summer.

This story is developing.

You can find all of E3 2019’s exciting game reveals, previews, interviews, and more right here at Variety.