‘Clash Royale’ Made $2.5 Billion in Revenue in Three Years (Analyst)

Supercell’s mobile real-time strategy game “Clash Royale” has grossed an estimated $2.5 billion on the App Store and Google Play in just over three years, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower.

That’s an average of nearly $2.3 million spent by players each day since the game’s launch in March 2016, Sensor Tower said. The U.S. contributed the most to the game’s revenues, accounting for about 30%, or approximately $750 million, since launch. Other regions trailed significantly. Germany, for example, was second place with only 9% of all spending. Revenues were split fairly evenly between the App Store and Google Play, which each platform pocketing close to $375 million. The remaining $1.75 billion went to Supercell.

“Of course, that’s on top of what the publisher has already made from ‘Clash of Clans,’ which our data shows grossed about $700 million more than ‘Clash Royale’ in its first three years of availability, putting its haul as of its third launch anniversary in 2015 at an estimated $3.2 billion,” said Sensor Tower head of mobile insights Randy Nelson. “Since its launch in August 2012, ‘Clash of Clans’ has brought in approximately $6.4 billion from players worldwide.”

“Clash Royale” earned more than $33 million last month and was ranked the 18th top-grossing mobile game worldwide.

Last year, Supercell launched the Clash Royale League, it’s first major foray into professional esports. More than 25 million people competed in the inaugural Clash Royale League Challenge, with the Nova Esports team winning the World Finals. While it’s still finalizing details for its 2019 season, Supercell said it plans to consolidate North America, Europe, and Latin America into one region called CRL West. It will have the same number of teams as CRL China and CRL Asia, and it will have two seasons in the Spring and Fall.