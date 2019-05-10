Supercell and OGN Esports Partner Up for ‘Clash Royale’ League

Supercell and OGN Esports are partnering up for the 2019 season of Clash Royale League, the companies announced Friday via a press release.

Supercell, the developer and publisher behind the popular game “Clash Royale,” entered into a one-year partnership with OGN, and sees it as a chance to offer a better experience for its esports community.

“OGN is the original innovator in esports, and the expertise they’ve developed over 18 years of producing gaming competitions and content will grow the Clash Royale League by creating a better experience for our community, whether they are competing or watching,” said Tim Ebner, head of esports at Supercell. “Thanks to this partnership there will be more CRL content and a more consistent and unified viewing experience for our fans all over the world.”

Thanks to the partnership, Clash Royale League (CRL) will have more mobile-friendly content and a more cohesive experience across the season, as OGN will produce CRL Asia, CRL West, and the World Finals.

The CRL will broadcast from the OGN Super Arena in Manhattan Beach, CA, which is a massive esports arena which can hold 500-audience members and can also accommodate 100 players.

In addition, OGN will produce more content for CRL that will be “educational, fun, and include player insights, etc.,” according to the press release. Onsite Spanish and Portuguese language casters will also help bring the CRL to more viewers than before.

Justin Lee, the head of partnerships for OGN Esports, also commented on the partnership with Supercell in the press release.

“This partnership is an opportunity for we at OGN continue our mission to create that highest levels of esports content and competitions, while always looking to bring in a mainstream audience to join the community,” said Justin Lee, Head of Partnerships, OGN Esports. “Being able to work with such strong partners in Supercell by bringing our expertise to their successful Clash Royale League is an honor.”