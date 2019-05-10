×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Supercell and OGN Esports Partner Up for ‘Clash Royale’ League

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Clash Royale League

Supercell and OGN Esports are partnering up for the 2019 season of Clash Royale League, the companies announced Friday via a press release.

Supercell, the developer and publisher behind the popular game “Clash Royale,” entered into a one-year partnership with OGN, and sees it as a chance to offer a better experience for its esports community.

“OGN is the original innovator in esports, and the expertise they’ve developed over 18 years of producing gaming competitions and content will grow the Clash Royale League by creating a better experience for our community, whether they are competing or watching,” said Tim Ebner, head of esports at Supercell. “Thanks to this partnership there will be more CRL content and a more consistent and unified viewing experience for our fans all over the world.”
Thanks to the partnership, Clash Royale League (CRL) will have more mobile-friendly content and a more cohesive experience across the season, as OGN will produce CRL Asia, CRL West, and the World Finals.
The CRL will broadcast from the OGN Super Arena in Manhattan Beach, CA, which is a massive esports arena which can hold 500-audience members and can also accommodate 100 players.
In addition, OGN will produce more content for CRL that will be “educational, fun, and include player insights, etc.,” according to the press release. Onsite Spanish and Portuguese language casters will also help bring the CRL to more viewers than before.

Justin Lee, the head of partnerships for OGN Esports, also commented on the partnership with Supercell in the press release.

Related

“This partnership is an opportunity for we at OGN continue our mission to create that highest levels of esports content and competitions, while always looking to bring in a mainstream audience to join the community,” said Justin Lee, Head of Partnerships, OGN Esports. “Being able to work with such strong partners in Supercell by bringing our expertise to their successful Clash Royale League is an honor.”
The Clash Royale League launched last year, which was Supercell’s first major push onto the growing esports scene.
“Clash Royale” grossed an estimated $2.5 billion in its first three years  (as of March of this year), with an average of $2.3 million spent per day on the iOS and Android versions of the real-time strategy game. Further growth seems possible, as the partnership with established esports partner OGN could potentially help CRL reach more viewers, aided by “Clash Royale’s” family-friendly content and OGN’s production of additional esports content.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Gaming

  • Supercell and OGN Esports Partner Up

    Supercell and OGN Esports Partner Up for 'Clash Royale' League

    Supercell and OGN Esports are partnering up for the 2019 season of Clash Royale League, the companies announced Friday via a press release. Supercell, the developer and publisher behind the popular game “Clash Royale,” entered into a one-year partnership with OGN, and sees it as a chance to offer a better experience for its esports [...]

  • What We Can Learn From a

    What We Can Learn From a Game Studio Co-Founder's Public Tirade

    It should have been a celebration. It’s been more than four years since the last “Borderlands” game and more than six since the last developed by series creator Gearbox. Instead, the “Borderlands 3” reveal has been almost entirely overshadowed by the behavior of Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford. A days-long, profanity-laden campaign directed at Game Informer [...]

  • Deep Silver Dropping Hints About 'Saints

    Deep Silver Dropping Hints About 'Saints Row' News

    Deep Silver is giving enticing but nebulous hints about its “Saints Row” franchise that have some speculating a new installment is in the works, after a tweet on Thursday. “Subscribe to the Official Saints Row YouTube channel so you don’t miss a thing,” the tweet from the Official Deep Silver Twitter account implored followers. “… [...]

  • Asymmetric Online Multiplayer 'Predator: Hunting Grounds'

    Asymmetric Online Multiplayer 'Predator: Hunting Grounds' Coming 2020

    “Predator: Hunting Grounds,” a new asymmetric multiplayer game from Illfonic, is coming out in 2020, Sony revealed during its State of Play presentation on Thursday evening. The PlayStation 4 game  will pit one group of players against the Predator, who will be played by one different player. For the group of players, they will control [...]

  • 'Tetris 99' Big Block DLC Allows

    'Tetris 99' Big Block DLC Delivers Two Paid Offline Modes

    “Tetris 99” players have a new DLC which includes two new offline modes and soon the return of the Maximus Cup to enjoy, Nintendo announced via a press release Thursday. The Big Block DLC for “Tetris 99” is a one-time purchase of $9.99, which includes two new modes that can be enjoyed offline: CPU Battle [...]

  • 'MediEvil' Comes Back From the Dead

    'MediEvil' Comes Back From the Dead This October

    Sony’s “MediEvil” remake for the PlayStation 4 is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween, the publisher announced during its State of Play livestream on Thursday. Sony gave fans an extended look at the game in a new story trailer during the broadcast. The original hack-and-slash title came out on the first [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad