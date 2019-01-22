CI Games Launches New Publishing Label, Four Upcoming Titles

CI Games launched its publishing label United Games Monday, along with four indie games coming in 2019 and 2020, the company announced this week.

CI Games, perhaps best known as the developer and publisher of “Sniper Ghost Warrior” franchise, has been around since 2002. The United Games publishing label will expand its indie games offerings, starting with four new titles: “Röki” from Polygon Treehouse, “Eldest Souls” from Fallen Flag Studios, “Tails of Iron” from Odd Bug Studios and “Horae” from Lunaris Iris.

“We are bringing our existing publishing capabilities to talented developers. We started this process with one of our own IPs, by giving the entire project of ‘Lords of the Fallen 2’ to Defiant in New York. We are now delighted to start United Label, announcing the first four highly-promising games,” Marek Tyminski, CEO of CI Games stated in a press release. “… United Label will pursue its expansion by gathering creative talents, offering a structure to success and building long-term relationships with developers.”

“Röki” is a colorful point and click, narrative adventure game planned for 2019 release, a sort of “contemporary fairytale” according to Polygon Treehouse co-founders Tom Jones and Alex Kanaris-Sotiriou.

“Eldest Souls” is another adventure title, but of the RPG genre. It will be the first game from Fallen Flag Studios, and is bringing its pixel art style to the public sometime this year.

“Horae” is coming next year, a roguelike RPG. Victor le Fay, co-founder at Lunaris Iris, commented on the ambition behind the game.

”Our goal is to offer a new take on the genre by deeply combining stories, beauty of graphics, and treasures through intense gameplay,” le Fay said. “Working with United Label came naturally, as they are looking, as we do, at bringing a new approach to existing genres.”

Finally, “Tails of Iron,” the next title from the creators of “The Lost Bear” is also planned for a 2020 release, and is described as a “2D cinematic combat adventure with hand-crafted combat encounters” by Daniel Robinson of Odd Bug Studios.