Check out Dr. Robotnik in ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Live-Action Trailer (Watch)

We’ve all marveled at his long, long legs and tiny little mouth, now it’s time to see all of that blue brought to life in the first full trailer for the upcoming live-action adventure comedy flick “Sonic The Hedgehog.”

The trailer shows off just how unsettling it is to see a gotta-go-fast blue hedgehog with the legs of a Rockette ham it up with the likes of James Marsden (playing Tom Wachowski) and Jim Carrey (who is, of course, Dr. Robotnik).

According to the YouTube video, the movie “follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination.”

The film, which hits in November, also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic … and Sonic’s long, long legs.