×

Check out Dr. Robotnik in ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Live-Action Trailer (Watch)

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

We’ve all marveled at his long, long legs and tiny little mouth, now it’s time to see all of that blue brought to life in the first full trailer for the upcoming live-action adventure comedy flick “Sonic The Hedgehog.”

The trailer shows off just how unsettling it is to see a gotta-go-fast blue hedgehog with the legs of a Rockette ham it up with the likes of James Marsden (playing Tom Wachowski) and Jim Carrey (who is, of course, Dr. Robotnik).

According to the YouTube video, the movie “follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination.”

The film, which hits in November, also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic … and Sonic’s long, long legs.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Film

  • Check out Dr. Robotnik in 'Sonic

    Check out Dr. Robotnik in 'Sonic The Hedgehog' Live-Action Trailer (Watch)

    We’ve all marveled at his long, long legs and tiny little mouth, now it’s time to see all of that blue brought to life in the first full trailer for the upcoming live-action adventure comedy flick “Sonic The Hedgehog.” The trailer shows off just how unsettling it is to see a gotta-go-fast blue hedgehog with [...]

  • Cannes Market Hosts Four Malaga Fest

    Malaga Festival Goes to Cannes with Four Films in Progress

    The Cannes Film Market and Spain’s Malaga Festival have teamed to host a Goes to Cannes pitching session which will allow four works in progress selected at the on-the-rise Spanish festival to pitch in Cannes. “The Festival de Malaga is aware of the need to create synergies with other markets that allow the growth of [...]

  • David Zaslav Discovery CEO Pay

    'Because They Can': Inside the Growing Debate on Media CEOs' Jaw-Dropping Salaries

    Since becoming president and CEO of Discovery Inc. 12 years ago, David Zaslav has consistently ranked near the top among highest-paid CEOs in media and entertainment. In 2014 and again last year, he was the top-paid CEO of a public company in the United States. His compensation package for 2018 was valued at $129,449,005, a [...]

  • Whiplash

    'Drive' and 'Whiplash' Covered in Capstone Group and Bold Films Sales Pact (EXCLUSIVE)

    Christian Mercuri’s Capstone Group has linked with Bold Films and will represent its catalog titles worldwide. The deal spans movies including Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Drive,” Damien Chazelle’s “Whiplash,” and Dan Gilroy’s “Nightcrawler.” Inked ahead of Cannes, the agreement covers 15 films in all. It was described by the Capstone team as the beginning of the [...]

  • Game of Thrones Dragon Special Effects

    Pre-Viz Firm The Third Floor To Open First China Office (EXCLUSIVE)

    Leading U.S. pre-visualization firm The Third Floor will open its first China office in Beijing this summer. Its local Chinese partner for the venture will be Hollywood Production Center (HPC) China, led by CEO Fan Dong, Variety has learned. “This has been like 10 years in the making. We’re very proud,” said Third Floor founder [...]

  • Thai cave rescue

    Jon M. Chu, Nattawut Poonpiriya Join Netflix's Thai Cave Rescue Project

    “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu and Thai helmer Nattawut “Baz” Poonpiriya have boarded Netflix’s planned retelling of last year’s dramatic rescue of a boys’ soccer team trapped in a cave in Thailand. Chu and Poonpiriya, who directed Asian hit film “Bad Genius,” are partnering with Netflix and SK Global Entertainment on the story [...]

  • Jenny (HONG CHAU) and Pauline (SARAH

    Tribeca Film Review: 'American Woman'

    We tend to think of the Patty Hearst affair as a chain of galvanic events, because that’s what a lot of it was. The kidnapping itself, on Feb. 4, 1974. The weeks that Hearst spent in a closet, blindfolded, subjected to death threats, which wound up (intentionally or not) as the psychological trigger for her [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad