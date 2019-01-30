×
Certain Affinity Opens Toronto Studio, Shifts to Lead Game Development

CREDIT: Certain Affinity

Certain Affinity will open a second development studio in Toronto and plans to shift its focus to “lead game development”, the company announced via news release Wednesday.

Certain Affinity, based in Austin, is the studio perhaps best known for its work as co-developer of “Halo 4” and “Left 4 Dead,” as well as its development of multiplayer modes for several games in the “Call of Duty” franchise. In the company’s 12 years, it has developed or co-developed 29 products across 12 franchises, according to the news release.

The new studio means a new focus for the company. While it will continue to maintain its core co-development work, Certain Affinity plans to take the lead in its own game development projects, with a “model of developing games as a service, available online and continuously updated with new features and content,” according to the news release.

Currently, Certain Affinity is working on a new, undisclosed title that the company is calling “ambitious,” as well as its own intellectual property-based, first person shooter called “Last Expedition.”

The Austin studio is home to more than 170 developers, and the new Toronto studio anticipates to add an additional 60 developers to Certain Affinity by later this year. The Toronto office will be a “fully integrated extension of the Austin office,” according to the news release.

Max Hoberman, Certain Affinity’s president and founder, commented on the decision to expand to Canada.

“Toronto is becoming a hub for game development with its progressive and multicultural environment and its thriving design and technical talent pool,” said Hoberman. “We have built a company not only with top talent and benefits, but also with one of the game industry’s most inclusive and diverse cultures, and we look forward to bringing this mindset to our new Toronto studio and to being a positive member of the Toronto business community.”

With the new studio, new jobs are opening up in Toronto, as well as in Certain Affinity’s Austin office.  Positions for “artists, engineers, designers, producers, and more” are listed on the company’s career page.

    Certain Affinity will open a second development studio in Toronto and plans to shift its focus to "lead game development", the company announced via news release Wednesday. Certain Affinity, based in Austin, is the studio perhaps best known for its work as co-developer of "Halo 4" and "Left 4 Dead," as well as its development

