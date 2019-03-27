×
CD Projekt Red Is Planning Its 'Most Important' E3 Ever

This year’s E3 will be the “most important” in developer CD Projekt Red’s history, CEO Adam Kicinski said on Wednesday during the company’s 2018 financial results presentation.

The “Cyberpunk 2077” developer revealed it is planning a surprise for its E3 presentation, adding that E3 is the best place to announce release dates for games.

The company has revealed its free-to-play title “Gwent: The Witcher Card Game” will be coming to mobile platforms, starting with iPhones this Fall. Android support will follow at a later date.

CD Projekt has acquired a new office in Warsaw, which will allow the company to hire an additional 300 developers.

CD Projekt Red first announced in February that it would be coming to E3. “Cyberpunk 2077” was first announced in 2012 and received its first teaser trailer a year later. But last year, the developers revealed a trailer, gameplay, and announced that the game would be coming to the PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One.

