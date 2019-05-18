×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CD Projekt Red Aims to Minimize Crunch for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: CD Projekt Red

Those in power at CD Projekt Red are promising less crunch on the upcoming “Cyberpunk 2077” in a recent interview with Kotaku, released Friday.

Marcin Iwiński, CD Projekt Red’s co-founder, and Adam Badowski, the studio head and director of the game acknowledged that crunch, meaning mandatory overtime, is something they want to avoid while also expressing that it is not always avoidable.

In particular, the crunch associated with “The Witcher 3” is something the heads of the studio want to get away from.

“We’re known – let me be humble for a moment here – we are known for treating gamers with respect,” Iwiński said. “This is what we’ve been working hard toward. And I actually would like for us to also be known for treating developers with respect.”

Some developers told Kotaku that conditions have improved, while some departments, including QA and audio teams, have said they are putting in extensive overtime to prepare for E3, which is next month.

Related

Iwiński wants to push the studio’s “non-obligatory crunch policy” through development of “Cyberpunk,” but also said that “there are certain moments where we need to work harder – like I think the E3 demo is a pretty good example – but we want to be more humane and treat people with respect.”

Even if the company says overtime is “non-obligatory,” from talking to developers in the games industry it has often been expressed that even requesting employees to work overtime puts them in a difficult spot in which an employee might feel obligated to work overtime even though it’s not required.

As for what that will look like in practice, the answer given was still a bit vague.

“I think we can promise that it’ll be better than ‘The Witcher’s’ finishing period,” Badowski said.

Crunch is a continuing concern for game developers, as various devs have come forward with their experiences of long hours at “Fortnite” developer Epic Games, “Mortal Kombat 11″ developer NetherRealm, and others.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Gaming

  • CD Projekt Red Aims to Minimize

    CD Projekt Red Aims to Minimize Crunch for 'Cyberpunk 2077'

    Those in power at CD Projekt Red are promising less crunch on the upcoming “Cyberpunk 2077” in a recent interview with Kotaku, released Friday. Marcin Iwiński, CD Projekt Red’s co-founder, and Adam Badowski, the studio head and director of the game acknowledged that crunch, meaning mandatory overtime, is something they want to avoid while also [...]

  • E3

    Activision, EA Both Forgo E3 Show Floor Presence For 2019

    Major games publishers Activision and Electronic Arts have opted out of maintaining a booth at this year’s E3, as can be seen on the official floor plan for the upcoming event. Both Activision and Electronic Arts (EA) will still be at the event but will have meeting rooms not booths at E3, the annual event [...]

  • Full Sail to Open Largest On-Campus

    Full Sail to Open Largest On-Campus Esports Arena Next Week

    Full Sail University plans to open what it’s calling “the largest on-campus collegiate esports arena in the U.S.” next week, it announced on Friday. Dubbed “The Fortress,” the new arena will be home to Armada, Full Sail’s varsity esports team. Its official opening and a ribbon cutting ceremony will take place the week of May [...]

  • 'Rick and Morty' Getting a D&D

    'Rick and Morty' Getting a D&D Tabletop Game This Fall

    “Rick and Morty” is getting the Dungeons & Dragons treatment later this year in a new tabletop adventure, Wizards of the Coast announced Friday. “Dungeons & Dragons vs Rick and Morty: Tabletop Roleplaying Game Adventure” will include everything those looking to dive into D&D will need to get started. D&D partnered up with Adult Swim [...]

  • 'Rainbow Six Siege' Teases a Stylish

    'Rainbow Six Siege' Teases a Stylish New Operator

    Ubisoft is teasing the start of “Rainbow Six Siege’s” Year 4 Season 2 by giving fans a sneak peek at some of the operators coming to the online tactical shooter. The latest teaser is for a dapper looking defender named Collinn “Warden” McKinley. “Hailing from the state of Kentucky, McKinley rose through the ranks of [...]

  • Minecon 2019 Bringing Community Panels, Biome

    Minecon 2019 Bringing Community Panels, Biome Vote in September

    Minecon is returning in September, and this year “Minecraft” fans can again watch from home, as revealed in a teaser trailer for the event released on Friday. The humorous trailer, shown above, is worth a watch, as the mobs of “Minecraft” are, well, less than interested in promoting the upcoming event. Minecon is a celebration [...]

  • Familiar Faces, Maps, and Modes Coming

    Familiar Faces, Maps, and Modes Coming to 'Call of Duty Mobile'

    Activision detailed the user interface, newly announced modes and maps, and returning characters that will be in the upcoming “Call of Duty: Mobile” ahead of its beta via a blog post on Friday. First, let’s take a look at the UI in the upcoming free to play game. The main menu screen shows the player’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad