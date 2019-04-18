‘Castlevania Anniversary Collection’ Lineup Includes These Eight Titles

Konami revealed the final four games in the first “Castlevania Anniversary Collection,” which contains eight titles pulled from the popular series.

The latest titles to be revealed include “Castlevania: The Adventure,” “Castlevania II: Simon’s Quest,” “Castlevania Bloodlines,” and “Kid Dracula.” The full collection contains eight titles, including “Castlevania,” “Castlevania II: Belmont’s Revenge,” “Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse,” and “Super Castlevania IV.”

“Castlevania: The Adventure” was the first game in the series made for handheld devices as it settled in on the Game Boy in 1989.

“Kid Dracula” is a special case, as the original game had in fact never been released in North America outside of a remake/sequel for the Game Boy. This will be the first official release of the formerly Japan-exclusive title, which went by the name of “Boku Dracula-kun” when it debuted in 1990. It’s described as a “cute and quirky” spin-off of the main “Castlevania” series and is the first official English version of the game.

The lineup is finally complete ahead of the collection’s debut on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on May 16 for $19.99. Konami’s other arcade compilation, the “Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection,” is now available as a digital download on consoles and PC.

The collection includes “Haunted Castle,” “A-JAX,” “Nemesis,” “Vulcan Venture,” “Salamander,” “Thunder Cross,” “Scramble,” and “TwinBee: for $19.99.