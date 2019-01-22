×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

BioWare’s Hudson Invites Player Feedback in ‘Anthem’ Pre-Launch Blog

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

There’s one month left until BioWare’s latest project “Anthem” is set to launch, and general manager Casey Hudson has taken to the studio’s official blog to discuss its debut.

“Back in 2012 when we first conceived of Anthem (then codenamed DYLAN), we wanted to create a whole new fictional universe, full of BioWare quality story and character,” wrote Hudson. “We also wanted it to be an experience you could share with friends, and to have a story that doesn’t just come to an end, but takes place in a world where things are happening right now.”

Hudson went on to discuss the challenges attached to releasing “Anthem,” acknowledging fans’ reactions and skepticism to a possible narrative in an online game, as “the nature” of online multiplayer titles ends up fighting “story agency” as well as the interpersonal relationships between characters. Hudson admitted that the team designed “Anthem” in an attempt to address these specific challenges by trying new and different things, integrating multiplayer missions and single-player story and character into a “connective narrative experience.”

The game is set to launch with “a ton of content,” the general manager mused, but the key ingredient is how it performs with players added into the mix. Hudson and the BioWare team will actively seek out commentary and suggestions for “Anthem” as it is “the beginning of an ongoing story.”

Related

“If there’s something you want more of, we can build it. If something isn’t right, let us know. And the story itself will unfold over time based on how you play the game. Soon, we will reveal more about our plans for how we intend to support that ongoing stream of content and features,” he explained.

“Anthem” fans can try out a VIP demo if they pre-ordered the game or subscribe to EA Access as of Jan. 25. On Feb. 1, the open demo goes live, when everyone will be able to play through the weekend. Anyone with Origin Access Premier can begin playing the full game through Early Access on Feb. 15, and on the same day the Play First Trial will allow players to enjoy up to 10 hours of the game. The “Anthem” worldwide launch date is Feb. 22. It will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Popular on Variety

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

More Gaming

  • Casey Hudson Invites Player Feedback in

    BioWare's Hudson Invites Player Feedback in 'Anthem' Pre-Launch Blog

    There’s one month left until BioWare’s latest project “Anthem” is set to launch, and general manager Casey Hudson has taken to the studio’s official blog to discuss its debut. “Back in 2012 when we first conceived of Anthem (then codenamed DYLAN), we wanted to create a whole new fictional universe, full of BioWare quality story [...]

  • Americans Spent More Than $43 Billion

    Americans Spent More Than $43 Billion on Video Games in 2018

    American gamers helped fuel a record-breaking $43.4 billion in revenue for the U.S. video game industry in 2018, the Entertainment Software Association and The NPD Group said Wednesday. This marks a total 18 percent growth in revenue compared to the $36.9 billion in total revenue generated in 2017, according to data provided from market intelligent [...]

  • 'Far Cry: New Dawn' Will Incorporate

    'Far Cry: New Dawn' Will Incorporate 'Light' RPG Mechanics, Revamped Outposts

    “Far Cry: New Dawn” developers took to Twitter for a series of Q&A tweets that offered a look into the game’s creative process, including the game mechanics that have changed since “Far Cry 5.” The game will take a slightly different approach to player interaction, notably borrowing elements from role-playing games. Today's Developer Q&A features [...]

  • 'Metro Exodus' Trailer Showcases Weapons and

    'Metro Exodus' Trailer Showcases Weapons and Customization

    Deep Silver and 4A Studios released a new “Metro Exodus” trailer on Tuesday detailing some of the game’s varied selection of weapons and customization options. The four-minute clip introduced several classes of weapons as well as some of their customization options, which take them from pedestrian arms to veritable protection from the enemies waiting to [...]

  • Blizzard Reveals Its Plans for 'World

    Blizzard Reveals Its Plans for 'World of Warcraft' Esports in 2019

    Blizzard recently detailed its plans for “World of Warcraft” esports in 2019. It’s bringing back two tournaments — the Arena World Championship (AWC) and the Mythic Dungeon International (MDI) — and launching some new in-game toys to help fund prize pools, it said in a blog post on Thursday. The Arena World Championship will return [...]

  • Twitter

    Video Games Took Twitter By Storm in 2018, Amassing 1 Billion Tweets

    Video games were a hot topic on Twitter in 2018, with over 1 billion tweets made about the medium globally that year alone. Rishi Chadha, Twitter’s Head of Gaming Content Partnerships, took to the official Twitter blog with a series of insights on the video game industry and its massive influence on the social media [...]

  • CI Games Launches New Publishing Label,

    CI Games Launches New Publishing Label, Four Upcoming Titles

    CI Games launched its publishing label United Games Monday, along with four indie games coming in 2019 and 2020, the company announced this week. CI Games, perhaps best known as the developer and publisher of “Sniper Ghost Warrior” franchise, has been around since 2002. The United Games publishing label will expand its indie games offerings, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad