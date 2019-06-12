×
Cartoon Shooter ‘Freedom Finger’ Gets New E3 Trailer Starring Nolan North

Wide Right Interactive showed off a new trailer for their tongue-in-check sci-fi shooter “Freedom Finger” during the Kinda Funny Games Showcase at E3 on Monday.

“‘Freedom Finger’ is a music-driven, side-scrolling shooter that sends you blasting, punching, and smashing your way across 36 levels of bat$#!%-crazy cartoon action,” according to the game’s Steam listing. The soundtrack includes compositions by Red Fang, METZ, Power Trip, Com Truise, White Fence, Ty Segall, Makeup and Vanity Set, True Widow, The Radio Dept., Danimal Cannon, Drab Majesty, John Maus, Vektroid, Cleaners from Venus, Male Gaze, Ezee Tiger, and The Mall.

The game also features voice-over performances from Nolan North (“Uncharted,” “Destiny”), John DiMaggio (“Gears of War,” “Adventure Time”), Eric Bauza (“TMNT”), and Sam Riegel (“Critical Role”). It’s expected to hit PC, Mac, and consoles this fall.

The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. As is tradition, however, things kicked off early on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with Electronic Arts’ EA Play event, which was held at the Hollywood Palladium on June 8 and 9. Microsoft had its big Xbox E3 2019 Briefing on Sunday, June 9, at 4 p.m. ET.

E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety as well.

