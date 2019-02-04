×
Capcom Posts Record Profits Thanks to ‘Monster Hunter,’ ‘Mega Man’

Monster Hunter: World
CREDIT: Capcom

Capcom made record profits in the third fiscal quarter of 2018 thanks to the continuing success of “Monster Hunter: World” and strong sales of “Mega Man 11,” the publisher said in a results briefing on Monday.

Capcom’s net sales were up 28.3% year-over-year to 61.3 billion yen (about $557 million USD) in the nine months leading up to the end of 2018. Operating income was up 92% year-over-year, reaching 13.5 billion yen ($122 million USD).

Although it launched in January 2018, “Monster Hunter: World” continues to be a huge success for the publisher. It’s surpassed 10 million copies shipped since launch — a first for any single title in Capcom’s history — and it’s served as a driving force in improving the publisher’s business performance since then.

“[‘Monster Hunter: World’] was a phenomenal success in the previous fiscal year, and continued to maintain popularity through the expansion of its user base, while the strong performance of the Steam version for PC boosted profits,” Capcom said. “Further, ‘Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate’ for Nintendo Switch, which was released in markets outside of Japan, enjoyed robust sales owing to its consistent popularity.”

Meanwhile, “Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection” and “Mega Man 11” are performing strongly, Capcom said. Sales of the recent “Onimusha” remake are also “off to a good start,” while the “Mega Man X Legacy Collection,” “Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2,” and “Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2” are all doing well thanks to a dedicated fan base and strong brand capabilities. High-margin catalog titles in general showed healthy sales growth, helping Capcom achieve the highest profit levels for the end of a third fiscal quarter in the company’s history.

Capcom said it’s not changing its forecast for the current fiscal year, which ends on Mar. 31.

