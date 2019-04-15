×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Capcom Is Revealing Something Retro-Related on Tuesday

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Capcom

Capcom’s social media accounts are teasing some kind of reveal on Tuesday at 3 p.m. GMT (8 a.m. PST/11 a.m. EST).

The :20 teaser video begins with the tagline “Here comes a new challenger!” and it shows a number of retro Capcom games reflected on the buttons of an arcade cabinet. Eagle-eyed fans can spot fighting games like “Street Fighter 2” and “Darkstalkers,” along with the 1994 beat-’em-up “Alien vs. Predator.”

The most popular internet theory is that this is a tease for a new collection of retro arcade titles. It might even be a mini console like the NES Classic or SNK’s Neo Geo Mini, which actually resembles a tiny arcade cabinet and comes with ports for HDMI, headphones, and two external controllers.

Retro game compilations seem to be doing well for Capcom. The publisher reported in February that its “Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection” was “performing strongly” sales-wise. It also said sales of its “Onimusha” remake were “off to a good start,” while the “Mega Man X Legacy Collection,” “Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2,” and “Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2” were all doing well thanks to a dedicated fan base.

Capcom made record profits in the third fiscal quarter of 2018, it said in its February financial reporting. Its net sales were up 28.3% year-over-year to 61.3 billion yen in the nine months leading up to the end of 2018. Operating income was up 92% year-over-year, reaching 13.5 billion yen. While its game compilations did contribute to the company’s growth, strong sales of “Mega Man 11” and the continuing blockbuster success of “Monster Hunter: World” were largely responsible for its revenue bump.

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Gaming

  • Capcom Is Revealing Something Retro-Related on

    Capcom Is Revealing Something Retro-Related on Tuesday

    Capcom’s social media accounts are teasing some kind of reveal on Tuesday at 3 p.m. GMT (8 a.m. PST/11 a.m. EST). The :20 teaser video begins with the tagline “Here comes a new challenger!” and it shows a number of retro Capcom games reflected on the buttons of an arcade cabinet. Eagle-eyed fans can spot [...]

  • The 'Borderlands 3' Box Art Contains

    The 'Borderlands 3' Box Art Contains Clues Fans Haven't Found Yet

    Since “Borderlands 3” was officially revealed earlier this month, eager fans have dissected the gameplay trailers frame-by-frame looking for clues about the upcoming co-op shooter. Some of their theories are surprisingly accurate, developer Gearbox Software said, but there are still some hidden secrets to discover. Those secrets can apparently be found in the game’s box [...]

  • 'Star Wars: The Old Republic' Gets

    'Star Wars: The Old Republic' Gets Its First Expansion in Three Years

    BioWare’s massively multiplayer online role-playing game “Star Wars: The Old Republic” is getting its first expansion in three years, the developer announced in a blog post on Saturday. “Star Wars: The Old Republic: Onslaught” adds two new planets, a new Flashpoint, a new Operation, an increased level cap, and more as it puts players in [...]

  • Sony Wants to Put Your Friends'

    Sony Wants to Put Your Friends' Avatars Into Your PSVR Games

    A recently published patent shows Sony is working on technology that places the avatar of a real-world person into PlayStation VR games, according to VG 24/7. The patent, which was filed in 2018 and published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office earlier this month, details how the technology can identify a generic spectator in [...]

  • 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' Detailed,

    'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' Detailed, Gets Launch Date (WATCH)

    At Star Wars Celebration in Chicago Saturday, Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts unveiled a first look at “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,” a new single-player action game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” takes place in the time period after Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, after the Jedi [...]

  • Oculus Hid Jokes Mocking Privacy Concerns

    Oculus Accidentally Hid Messages Mocking Privacy in Thousands of New Controllers

    Tens of thousands of Oculus Touch controllers have been accidentally released with hidden “Easter Eggs” mocking privacy concerns in various phrases printed on an internal component of some devices, Oculus co-founder Nate Mitchell revealed in a tweet. Phrases including “This Space For Rent” and “The Masons Were Here” were meant to appear on prototypes of [...]

  • 'Twitch Sings' Is the Streaming Platform's

    'Twitch Sings' Is the Streaming Platform's First Video Game

    Streaming platform Twitch is launching its first video game, it announced during its first-ever TwitchCon Europe event on Saturday. “Twitch Sings” is a free karaoke-style game developed from the ground up for streaming. It’s launching with thousands of songs in its catalog, and Twitch promises to add more every week. It also has a robust [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad