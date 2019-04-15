Capcom Is Revealing Something Retro-Related on Tuesday

Capcom’s social media accounts are teasing some kind of reveal on Tuesday at 3 p.m. GMT (8 a.m. PST/11 a.m. EST).

The :20 teaser video begins with the tagline “Here comes a new challenger!” and it shows a number of retro Capcom games reflected on the buttons of an arcade cabinet. Eagle-eyed fans can spot fighting games like “Street Fighter 2” and “Darkstalkers,” along with the 1994 beat-’em-up “Alien vs. Predator.”

A new challenger appears. Tune in for a special announcement tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/FHuzUIuuKa — Capcom UK (@Capcom_UK) April 15, 2019

The most popular internet theory is that this is a tease for a new collection of retro arcade titles. It might even be a mini console like the NES Classic or SNK’s Neo Geo Mini, which actually resembles a tiny arcade cabinet and comes with ports for HDMI, headphones, and two external controllers.

Retro game compilations seem to be doing well for Capcom. The publisher reported in February that its “Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection” was “performing strongly” sales-wise. It also said sales of its “Onimusha” remake were “off to a good start,” while the “Mega Man X Legacy Collection,” “Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2,” and “Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2” were all doing well thanks to a dedicated fan base.

Capcom made record profits in the third fiscal quarter of 2018, it said in its February financial reporting. Its net sales were up 28.3% year-over-year to 61.3 billion yen in the nine months leading up to the end of 2018. Operating income was up 92% year-over-year, reaching 13.5 billion yen. While its game compilations did contribute to the company’s growth, strong sales of “Mega Man 11” and the continuing blockbuster success of “Monster Hunter: World” were largely responsible for its revenue bump.