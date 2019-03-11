Metacritic Names Capcom Top Major Publisher of 2018

Metacritic recently released its annual game publisher rankings for 2018, and Japanese company Capcom topped the list.

While it’s normal for most publishers to move up or down one spot, Capcom soared to No. 1 among the major publishers after placing only 5th a year ago. “Capcom received positive reviews from the gaming press for five out of every six products released in 2018 — an 83.3% success rate that easily led our group of the largest publishers,” Metacritic said.

Capcom’s biggest title of 2018 was “Monster Hunter: World,” which received a Metacritic score of 90. It’s sold more than 10 million copies since its launch — a first for any single title in Capcom’s history — and it’s the publisher’s best-selling title ever. Many of the other high-scoring Capcom games in 2018 were remasters and/or compilations, Metacritic notes.

For its list, Metacritic divided publishers into two separately ranked groups based on the number of titles released during the previous calendar year. Capcom topped the major publishers list, which means it released 12 or more distinct titles (with Metascores) throughout the year. The second group published between 5-11 distinct titles in 2018.

Capcom is already off to a strong start in 2019 as well. The stylish action-adventure game “Devil May Cry 5” launched on Mar. 8 and it’s already the publisher’s second-best Steam launch ever behind “Monster Hunter: World,” according to Twisted Voxel.

Here is the full list of top major publishers in 2018, according to Metacritic, along with their total Metascore points:

1. Capcom Co., Ltd. (307.3)

2. Sega (293.5)

3. Electronic Arts (292.9)

4. Nintendo (289.1)

5. Ubisoft (262.9)

6. Sony (260.7)

7. Square Enix (253.8)

8. Bandai Namco Entertainment (250.9)

9. Digerati Distribution (242.4)

10. NIS America (240.6)