Capcom Restructuring Esports and Media Licensing Businesses

Capcom is restructuring its esports and media licensing businesses and creating a new entity called Capcom Media Ventures, it announced on Wednesday.

Capcom Media Ventures now manages all of the video game publisher’s global esports initiatives outside of Japan, including the Capcom Pro Tour and the Street Fighter League. It also oversees the company’s entertainment licensing efforts.

“Los Angeles has become a major hub for esports production and it’s one of the global centers of ‘Street Fighter’ fandom,” said Midori Yuasa, CEO of Capcom Media Ventures. “Our presence in the city gives us intimate access to those resources and community thought leaders. In addition, there are obvious benefits for our media licensing team to be based so close to our Hollywood partners.”

Capcom Media Ventures is currently working on the seventh season of the Capcom Pro Tour, a yearlong tournament circuit where some of the best “Street Fighter” players in the world compete for one of 32 qualification spots for the Capcom Cup championship.

The newly formed company is also introducing the all-new Street Fighter League Pro-US 2019 series. The tournament features 3-on-3 team battles in “Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition.” The six teams are comprised of a mix of seasoned pros, newcomers, and fan favorite players from North America. Each player must choose a different character than their teammates, and each team gets to ban one character for the entire match. Pro-US 2019 matches are livestreamed every Thursday at 4 p.m. Pacific.

Additionally, Capcom said it’s rolling out college and amateur leagues later this year.

Meanwhile, Capcom Media Ventures is producing and licensing a variety of films and shows based on the publisher’s IP, including the upcoming animated special “Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild.”