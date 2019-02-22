×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Canceled DICE Game ‘Hardcore’ Comes to Sega After 23 Years

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

Hardcore,” a long-canceled run-and-gun game from DICE, will finally see the light of day with a release on the Mega Sg, Analogue announced on Friday.

Hardcore” has gone unreleased for 23 years following its cancellation in 1994. The game’s development was “99% complete,” according to the company. The only known source code was stored on a single, dead hard drive which Analogue was able to recover. You can see a video of the game in action below.

“We’re dedicated to preserving this piece of video game history and Hardcore is included digitally on each Mega Sg system,” says Analogue in a prepared statement.

Analogue are the creators behind the Super Nt, which allows gamers to experience the 16-bit era of Nintendo. The team states its Mega Sg “uses the most advanced retro-gaming video upscaling on the planet” and claim it offers “lagless video output.”

Their Mega Sg allows users to experience retro Sega games without wires or lag, and in 1080p. The Mega Sg game system is compatible with the more than 2,000 games available for the Sega Genesis, Sega CD, and the Master System.

The Mega Sg is compatible with Sega Genesis cartridges and Mega Drive cartridges, and includes a Sega Master System cartridge adapter with the system. If you want to play Sega CD games, an original Sega CD (also known as the Mega CD) will be required to play. The Mega Sg plugs into an original Sega CD via its edge connector, which is stealthily hidden behind a little expansion door.

The Mega Sg is currently available for pre-order, costing $189.99. The console ships April 2019.

Popular on Variety

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

More Gaming

  • Canceled DICE Game 'Hardcore' Comes to

    Canceled DICE Game 'Hardcore' Comes to Sega After 23 Years

    “Hardcore,” a long-canceled run-and-gun game from DICE, will finally see the light of day with a release on the Mega Sg, Analogue announced on Friday. “Hardcore” has gone unreleased for 23 years following its cancellation in 1994. The game’s development was “99% complete,” according to the company. The only known source code was stored on [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    Epic Breaks Down The 'Fortnite' World Cup $100 Million Prize Pool

    Epic Games will be doling out $1 million each week to top “Fortnite” players during the 10 week-long Online Open qualifiers, the company announced in a blog post, offering a full breakdown of the studio’s plans for the enormous $100 million competitive prize pool. The online qualifiers run from April 8 until June 16. Epic [...]

  • Blizzard Teases Possible 'Overwatch' Medic Hero

    Blizzard Teases Possible 'Overwatch' Medic Hero

    A new medic hero could be coming to “Overwatch,” based on a teasing tweet from Blizzard on Thursday. With the new Paris assault map released out of the public test realm on Tuesday, it makes sense that a French hero should join the “Overwatch” ranks, non? That seems to be what Blizzard is suggesting, having [...]

  • 'Guild Wars 2' Developer ArenaNet Confirms

    'Guild Wars 2' Developer ArenaNet Confirms Massive Layoffs to Employees

    “Guild Wars” and “Guild wars 2” developer ArenaNet confirmed to employees it is planning substantial layoffs during meetings held throughout Thursday, a person who was there tells Variety. While no official number has been announced by the studio, it is believed as much as 33% of the company could be let go – about 132 [...]

  • THQ Nordic

    THQ Nordic Raises 2.09 Billion SEK to Finance New Acquisitions

    Video game publisher THQ Nordic recently raised 2.09 billion Swedish Krona (about $223 million USD) that will go toward expanding its ever-increasing portfolio, it announced on Thursday. The company issued 11 million Class B shares and said it plans to use the proceeds to “finance new acquisitions of franchises, game development studios, or other assets [...]

  • New 'Pokemon TV' Update Adds New

    New 'Pokemon TV' Update Adds New Full Episodes, Unlimited Downloads

    “Pokemon TV,” the free streaming app for “Pokemon” animation, received a massive user interface redesign with a swath of new content added to the service. The newly-revamped “Pokemon TV” app is now home to several seasons of the “Pokemon” anime series. Now, fans can watch every episode from series including “Pokemon the Series: Indigo League,” [...]

  • Nintendo's Unique Approach to Entertainment -

    Video Games Industry Reacts to Reggie Fils-Aime Retirement From Nintendo

    News on Thursday that Nintendo of America president and COO Reggie Fils-Aime is retiring after more than 15 years with the company, led to an immediate outpouring of support on social media from other industry leaders. “All the best to Reggie Fils-Aime on the next phase of his life and career,” said head of Xbox [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad