‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ Public Beta Hits This Summer (Watch)

“Call of Duty: Mobile” is coming to North America, South America, Europe, and other regions outside of China, Activision announced during Unity’s GDC keynote Monday night. The company also gave people a first look at the Android and iOS game in action, which is expecting a public beta this summer.

The free-to-play game, which was originally announced as a game coming to China, brings together maps, modes, weapons, and characters from across the Call of Duty franchise, including “Black Ops” and the “Modern Warfare” series.

The game is in development by Tencent’s Timi studio, exclusively for Android and iOS, and features the game features multiple head-to-head game modes including Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy and Free-For-All. Maps in the game will include Nuketown, Crash, Hijacked and more.

The game, built on Unity, will also allow players to earn and unlock classic Call of Duty characters, weapons, scorestreaks and other gear to equip and customize their loadouts as they battle to be among the best in the world.

“We are delivering the definitive, first-person action experience in a new mobile title with incredible graphics and visceral Call of Duty gameplay,” said Chris Plummer, VP, Mobile at Activision, in a prepared statement. “Together with the amazing team at Tencent, we’re bringing together a collection of the most beloved maps, competitive modes, familiar characters, and signature weapons from across this storied franchise into one epic experience for the first time on mobile.”

Fans can sign up and pre-register for Call of Duty: Mobile at http://www.callofduty.com/mobile. By signing up, players will get the latest game updates, and gain access to the public beta coming this summer in select regions.