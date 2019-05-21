Activision Share Details on ‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ Battle Royale Mode

Activision just dropped a ton of details about the battle royale mode for its upcoming free-to-play iOS and Android game “Call of Duty: Mobile.”. Like “Black Ops 4’s” Blackout mode, it features iconic locations from the “Call of Duty” universe on one large map, the publisher said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Those locations come from previous “Call of Duty” titles like “Modern Warfare,” “Modern Warfare 2,” “Black Ops,” and “Black Ops 2,” Activision said. Like most battle royale modes, “Call of Duty: Mobile’s” will accommodate matches of up to 100 players. Activision is currently testing single, two-person, and four-person playlists.

There will be six initial classes at launch, and each has their own unique skills. The Defender can place a transform shield and is resistant to all damage except bullets. The Mechanic can call in an EMP drone and has augmented sight. The Scout uses a sensor dart to find enemy positions and can see fresh footprints. The Clown detonates a toy bomb that summons zombies to attack hostiles, while the Medic uses a medical station to heal allies over time. Finally, the Ninja uses a grapple gun to traverse the map silently.

The game can be played in either third or first-person perspective, Activision said. Players will have to decide which one to use before a match begins.

“Call of Duty: Mobile” was originally announced for the Chinese games market. But, Activision announced it’s coming to North America, South America, Europe, and other regions during Unity’s GDC keynote in March. The game is being built with Unity by Tencent’s Timi studio. Its first closed beta test recently started in India. A regional beta test will also begin soon in Australia. More territories will be added after that in the coming months.