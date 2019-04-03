Call of Duty Endowment Placed Over 10,000 Veterans in Jobs Last Year

The Call of Duty Endowment found 10,686 veterans employment in 2018, according to a Wednesday news release from the nonprofit.

The veterans were placed into well-paying jobs, according to the news release, with an average salary of $58,250, which is nearly two times the national median income. Of the veterans placed in 2018, 93% were placed in full-time employment.

In its 10 years since starting, the Call of Duty Endowment has placed more than 54,000 veterans in jobs in the United States and in the United Kingdom. The organization was founded by Bobby Kotick, the CEO of Activision Blizzard.

The organization reached the milestone of 50,000 placements back in October.

The nonprofit also awarded $5.2 million in grants to 11 organizations in the past year, and received recognition and awards from Cynopsis Social Good Awards, The Vettys and others.

In 2019, the Endowment will continue to strive to place veterans into high-quality jobs, and is accepting donations towards its goal of getting 100,000 veterans work by 2024. Purchases of the “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” Call of Duty Endowment Salute Pack will also go towards the Endowment grantees. The pack, pictured at top, includes a tag, a sticker, a gesture, a calling card, and an emblem.

Those looking for assistance for themselves or a veteran they know can find more information on the Veteran Support section of the organization’s website.