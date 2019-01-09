‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Gets New Zombies Mode Next Week

“Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” is scheduled to receive a new Gauntlets mode to Zombies’ Voyage of Despair map next week, Treyarch announced on Tuesday.

Console players can also expect Update 1.11 to hit next week, which will feature an improved interface for looting in Blackout, and the addition of three new Elixirs on PlayStation 4.

A minor update has also released today, the studio revealed in a post on Reddit. This adds some stability improvements to “Black Ops 4” multiplayer and Zombies, and features a collection of Moshpits to this week’s Featured Playlist showcase. This includes Endurance Chaos Moshpit, Mercenary Capture Moshpit, Mercenary Hardcore Moshpit, Deathmatch Moshpit, and Map Pack Moshpit.

In the meantime, Treyarch is working on new features slated to arrive over the next month. Mastery Camos progression systems will be coming to both Zombies and Blackout in late January. The company will also be kicking off League Play at the end of the month.

“League Play will operate a little differently this time around. The system is designed to emulate a schedule more like the pros play, where League Play events will be intense and frequent but shorter duration, generally spanning weekends or 3-day periods,” the post reads.

“In between those events, Scrims will be run as an unranked playlist using CWL rules so that players and teams can sharpen their skills before a competition. Both League Play events and Scrims will use skill-based matchmaking, where focus has been applied to making sure skill matches are as accurate as possible without resulting in empty lobbies or long wait times. League ladders will be built around 50-player groupings to ensure the most intense competition for these shorter-duration events. We’ll provide more around how the ranking system works along with other details as we approach the launch date.”

The post can be read in full here.