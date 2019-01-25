‘Call of Duty’ Is Best-Selling Franchise For 10th Consecutive Year

“Call of Duty” was the best-selling console franchise in the U.S. for the 10th consecutive year in 2018, according to market research company The NPD Group. Now, publisher Activision is taking a moment to thank fans for their support.

“Together, we’ve battled from the Favelas to Nuketown; served in an elite task force and as a CIA operative; and led our squad in the 1st infantry division. We’ve fought fiercely in Team Deathmatch and Domination, while taking up arms in Search & Destroy and Kill Confirmed. We’ve also dropped into complete mayhem Battle Royale style, thanks to Blackout, and of course fought hordes of the undead in zombies,” Activision said in a blog post on Friday.

“Each year ‘Call of Duty’ brings unforgettable memories, fun new opportunities and a place to catch up with your friends,” it added. “We’ve been honored over these past 10 years to see the community come together, showcasing some truly incredible moments. Whether it’s jaw-dropping skills, frenetic clips or just some funny experiences, we’re honored to serve the most passionate community around.”

“Black Ops 4” released in October and was the best-selling game of that month, defeating some stiff competition from Rockstar Games’ “Red Dead Redemption 2” and Ubisoft’s “Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey.” Traditionally, “Call of Duty” games come out in November, however, and the NPD Group said video game spending that month was flat thanks to “Black Ops 4’s” earlier launch.

Here’s the full list of best-selling “Call of Duty” titles from the last 10 years:

2018 – “Black Ops 4”

2017 – “WWII”

2016 – “Infinite Warfare”

2015 – “Black Ops III”

2014 – “Advanced Warfare”

2013 – “Ghosts”

2012 – “Black Ops II”

2011 – “Modern Warfare 3”

2010 – “Black Ops”

2009 – “Modern Warfare 2”