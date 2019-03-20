Rhythm Game Combines ‘Crypt of the NecroDancer’ Gameplay and Zelda

A new rhythm game, “Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring the Legend of Zelda” was announced Wednesday by Nintendo.

Yes, it’s a mouthful— but for good reason. The upcoming Nintendo Switch title has the gameplay of “Crypt of the NecroDancer,” the 2015 roguelike rhythm indie game, but it’s set in the “Legend of Zelda” universe.

While the new game is certainly exciting, it’s also a bit surprising to see that Nintendo is offering the use of one of its most prized intellectual properties, “The Legend of Zelda,” to an independent games developer, Brace Yourself Games.

Still, it seems a natural fit, as the iconic music of the series lends itself to a rhythm game. Players will be able to take on the role of Link or Princess Zelda in the upcoming title.

“In the latest rhythmic action-adventure from Brace Yourself Games, you can enjoy the gameplay of ‘Crypt of the NecroDancer’ in the setting of ‘The Legend of Zelda’ series,” according to a press release. “As Link or Princess Zelda, players explore randomly generated overworld and dungeons on a quest to save Hyrule, and every beat of the 25 remixed ‘Legend of Zelda’ tunes is a chance to move, attack, defend and more. From modern-looking Lynels to the Hyrulean Soldiers of old, players must master the instinctive movements of each pixel-art enemy and strategically outstep them in rhythmic combat using an arsenal of iconic items from ‘The Legend of Zelda,’ as well as the spells and weapons from ‘Crypt of the NecroDancer.'”

The announcement came as a part of the Nindies Showcase for spring 2019, in which the video game maker revealed what it has planned for the season.

“Cadence of Hyrule” is coming sometime this spring to the Nintendo Switch.