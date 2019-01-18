×

Bungie Hints At Possible ‘Destiny’ Future in Weekly Update

CREDIT: Bungie

In Bungie’s weekly blog series, franchise director Luke Smith outlined what “Destiny’s” future could look like.

Smith discussed some of the game’s short and long-term goals for the future, lining out plans to continue building content promised for the game’s Annual Pass as well as the company’s overall commitment to “Destiny” as a franchise.

First, Smith opined on the new Black Armory’s Power requirement being too high for the first forge, explaining that it wasn’t a “great chance” for players to get started with new content. The team is therefore exploring “improvements” to its catch-up mechanics so players in upcoming seasons won’t lag so far behind. The Black Armory content expansion included new raids, quests, and weapons to collect as well as special events for players to take part in.

The “Destiny” director then stated that Bungie is “committed to Destiny” and holds “its future” in its hands.

“The vast majority of the team is hard at work envisioning future experiences, enemies, and ways to play the Guardian you’ve been building since 2014. We’re going to keep doing that,” Smith wrote. The team is currently “thinking about” its new status as being truly independent as well as self-publishing, taking the future of “Destiny” into account for its players.

“When I look ahead and think about Destiny and where it could go, I see a bright future, with roots in a memorable past. Not everything has been lost in the dark corners of time.”

Previously, Bungie and former “Destiny” publisher Activision parted ways in an announcement posted on Jan. 10. The two entities released a joint statement clarifying that Bungie would own and develop the franchise, while Activision would be “increasing its focus on owned IP and other projects.” As far as explicit news on what’s next for “Destiny,” Bungie hasn’t made any sort of concrete plans thus far.

