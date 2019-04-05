‘Breath of the Wild,’ ‘Super Mario Odyssey’ Get Nintendo Labo VR Support

“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” on the Switch can soon be experienced in VR with an update coming later this month, Nintendo of America announced Thursday via Twitter.

VR can be turned on and off easily in “Breath of the Wild,” as demonstrated in the VR reveal trailer (below). Players will not need to start a new game or save file to experience the game in VR.

“Super Mario Odyssey” is also getting an update which will allow players to play a few new mini-missions in VR.

“With a free software update for the ‘Super Mario Odyssey’ game and the Toy-Con VR Goggles from the Nintendo Labo: VR Kit, join Mario for a bite-sized bonus experience in simple, family friendly VR,” stated the Nintendo Labo website. “Revisit the Cap, Seaside, and Luncheon Kingdoms in three new mini-missions!”

Experience 2 beloved games in new ways with the Toy-Con VR Goggles from the #NintendoLabo: VR Kit! — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 5, 2019

As mentioned above, VR is possible for these Switch titles in companion with a Nintendo Labo VR Kit add-on: The Toy-Con VR Goggles. Nintendo Labo is a series of DIY cardboard kits which can be assembled and then interact with the Nintendo Switch console.

The Nintendo Labo: VR Kit is coming April 12, for $79.99 and is available for pre-order now. The kit includes a programming tool for players to create their own VR games, according to Nintendo. In addition to the Toy-Con Goggles, it also comes with kits to assemble a Toy-Con Blaster, Toy-Con Camera, Toy-Con Bird, Toy-Con Wind Pedal and Toy-Con Elephant.

The updates for both games will arrive as free downloads later this month, on April 25.