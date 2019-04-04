You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Breach' Developer QC Games Shutters

CREDIT: QC Games

Indie developer QC Games is closing down, and that could mean the end of its 4-vs.-1 online action role-playing game “Breach.”

“Unfortunately, today is the last official day for QC Games, as we begin winding down internal operations on ‘Breach,'” the studio said in a blog post on Wednesday. “Thank you for being a part of the Breach community. Thank you for being a part of our Technical Alpha and Early Access stages. Thank you for all the kind words of support and constructive feedback over the months, and thank you for believing in QC Games and ‘Breach.'”

QC Games launched “Breach” as an early access title on Steam in January. A free-to-play asymmetrical multiplayer game with a rotating roster of character classes, it pit four Mages against one Veil Demon in a dungeon filled with monsters controlled by A.I. or by other players.

The team said it’s still working on defining what its closure means for “Breach” and the community. In the meantime, it said servers will remain online and it is removing the ability to buy the “Breach” Starter Pack and in-game QC Points on Thursday, Apr. 4 during a maintenance period. Once the servers come back online, fans can continue to play the game. QC Games said it will post an updated article addressing “Breach’s” future at a later date “with answers to as many questions as we can cover.”

