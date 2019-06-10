‘Brawlhalla’ Is Getting an ‘Adventure Time’ Crossover

The annualElectronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. As is tradition, however, things kicked off early on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with Electronic Arts’ EA Play event, which was held at the Hollywood Palladium on June 8 and 9.
Microsoft had its big Xbox E3 2019 Briefing on Sunday, June 9, at 4 p.m. ET. Publishers Bethesda and Devolver Digital also hosted press conferences that same evening at 8:30 and 10 p.m. ET, respectively.
E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the eventhere at Variety as well.
Ubisoft showed a gameplay trailer for “Watch Dogs: Legion” during the publisher’s E3 press conference on Monday. The event took place six days after Ubisoft first teased the project on Twitter. Details about “Legion” first leaked via an Amazon listing. God Save the NPCs. Reveal at E3. #WatchDogsLegion #UbiE3 pic.twitter.com/xpD3bhXDaM — Watch Dogs: Legion (@watchdogsgame) [...]
“El Hijo” is a Western-inspired stealth game about a boy trying to save his mother. No release date has been confirmed yet. “The game is set in a mythical place that very much resembles the American West as we know it from Sergio Leone’s westerns, borrowing some of the most popular characteristics such as gangs [...]
“Valfaris” is coming to PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One later this year. Publisher Big Sugar showed off a new trailer during E3’s PC Gaming show on Monday. “‘Valfaris’ is a heavy-metal-infused 2D action platformer and the next game from the team behind Unity Awards finalist ‘Slain: Back from Hell,'” the game’s website says. [...]
DotA Auto Chess spin-off, “Auto Chess,” is coming to the Epic Games store, Dragonest CEO Loring Lee announced on Monday during E3 2019. “Auto Chess” will roll out in addition to a mobile version that’s also being developed by its original mod creators at game studio Drodo. Based on the wildly popular DotA mode which [...]
A new trailer heavy on cutscenes for “Shenmue III” was revealed on Monday during the PC Gaming Show. Creator Yu Suzuki presented the latest trailer himself, and said that “The work is nearly over” on the upcoming game. You can watch the new “Shenmue III” trailer right here, it’s posted above. The new trailer gives [...]
“Planet Zoo” will offer the most realistic animal models, AI, and animations in games to PC on Nov. 5, developer Frontier Developments announced during the PC Gaming Show on Monday. A spiritual successor to Zoo Tycoon, “Planet Zoo” features a huge number of wild animals, from hippos and lions to bears and apes, and tasks [...]
“Griftlands” is getting an alpha test on the Epic Games Store in July, Klei Entertainment announced Monday at E3. According to the YouTube description for the latest trailer, the “Griftlands” alpha begins on July 11, though there’s no firm release date for the final game at present. Klei describes the project as “a deck-building rogue-like [...]