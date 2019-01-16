×
Supercell’s ‘Brawl Stars’ Clears Over $63 Million in One Month

CREDIT: Supercell

Finnish mobile developer Supercell’s recent release “Brawl Stars” has made over $63 million in its first month on the market.

This figure comes from mobile market research firm Sensor Tower, which estimates the developer’s first new game in nearly three years racking in sales to the tune of the average of almost $2 million a day. The game made its official debut on Dec. 12 following a nearly two-year soft-launch period where it first became available in Canada in 2017.

Supercell is no stranger to wildly popular mobile titles, and is responsible for the massively successful “Clash of Clans” and “Clash Royale,” both of which combined made the company $1.4 billion in 2018 alone. Comparatively, “Clash Royale” made $136.5 million in its first month after release. Launching “Brawl Stars” as a new IP is a risk Supercell hadn’t taken since pushing out 2013’s “Boom Beach,” but it looks to be paying off tremendously thus far.

Players in the United States contributed the largest portion of revenue at around $16.5 million, which accounted for around 26 percent of the $63.4 million total. It’s done well in Asian markets as well, with Japanese and South Korean players accounting for 15 and 12 percent of its first month’s revenue stream.

“Brawl Stars” is available now on both iOS and Android platforms and was the 15th highest-grossing mobile game worldwide for Dec. 20. With numbers like this, it appears the game may very well simply continue growing.

