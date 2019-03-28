“Borderlands” Series Getting Ultra HD Upgrade on April 3

The “Borderlands” series is getting a big visual upgrade with the release of an Ultra HD texture pack coming April 3, it was announced on Thursday.

This free Ultra HD texture pack brings upgrades to characters, vehicles, weapons, and environment, and will increase the visual fidelity of “Borderlands: The Handsome Collection” and all its downloadable content on consoles. The upgrade is also coming to PC, updating visuals for “Borderlands 2,” “Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel,” and all related DLC. A full breakdown of changes can be found below.

On consoles, the Ultra HD texture pack includes:

– 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR for Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro players

– Remastered 4K environment textures, including geometry and skyboxes

– Remastered 4K characters and vehicles

– Updates weapon meshes and textures

– Re-encoded 4K Cinematics

– Improved Anti-Aliasing, including improved edge line implementation, ink link definition and framing/outline around the character models

– Higher resolution dynamic shadows and improved quality and smoothness of shadows, especially during movement

On PC, players can expect the following:

– Remastered 4K environment textures, including geometry and skyboxes

– Remastered 4K characters and vehicles

– Remastered 4K weapon meshes and textures

– Improved Anti-Aliasing including improved edge line implementation, ink link definition and framing/outline around the character models

– Higher resolution dynamic shadows

– Improved screen space ambient occlusion and improved SSAO method for more realistic ambient lighting