Slew of ‘Borderlands’ Sales Hit For Summer

borderlands-handsome
CREDIT: 2K

This summer seems like a good time to catch up on “Borderlands,” as several games in the series are on sale ahead of the release of “Borderlands 3,” as can be seen on various online storefronts.

We previously noted that “Borderlands: The Handsome Collection” is available as of Monday for free for PlayStation Plus subscribers. This bundle includes “Borderlands,” “Borderlands 2,” and “Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel.” The bundle also includes extra downloadable content for the games.

Now, “Borderlands: The Handsome Collection” is discounted 90% on Steam, so PC gamers can also get a good deal. “Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition” is also on sale on Steam for 33% off, putting the games at $6.02 and $20.09 until June 17.

Xbox One users are not left out of the sales. Starting June 7 until 17, “Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition” for Xbox One will be discounted 33% off, according to a press release.

Finally, any “Borderlands” fans that are a part of the Vault Insider Program, a rewards program, can get Season 1 rewards starting Thursday.

For more on “Borderlands 3,” which is coming this fall, be sure to check out Variety’s interview with Gearbox producer Chris Brock. The upcoming game is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 13. For PC, the game is coming exclusively to the Epic Games Store until 2020.

  • BTS World

    BTS World Mobile Game Release Date Set, Will Feature Original K-Pop Soundtrack

    The BTS Army will soon get the chance to virtually become managers to the world’s biggest K-pop group. The game, BTS World, will be released June 26 worldwide (June 25 in the U.S.). It will feature an all-new, original soundtrack from BTS, including a sub-unit song by group members Jin, Jimin, and Jung Kook. The [...]

