×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mayhem is Coming to ‘Borderlands’ Livestream (Watch)

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Gearbox

Gearbox is teasing a “Borderlands” livestream arriving Thursday morning with the phrase, “Mayhem is Coming,” and you can watch the livestream right here on Variety.

It’s unclear if Gearbox is gearing up to reveal “Borderlands 3” or something else, but the developer released a teaser trailer for the livestream via its social media channels.

The stream starts at 11 a.m. PST/ 2 p.m. EST below, courtesy of the Gearbox Official Twitch channel.

The last “Borderlands” game was “Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel” back in 2014, so it has been a while since we’ve had a new entry in the action RPG series.

Gearbox is hosting a panel at PAX East on Thursday, in which it plans to reveal “never-before-seen reveals, exclusives, and surprises.” We’re thinking that could be “Borderlands 3,” though we don’t yet know that is the name.

Gearbox did confirm it’s working on another “Borderlands” game back at PAX East in 2016.

The Gearbox panel starts at 2:00 p.m. in the Main Theater, according to the PAX East schedule, the same time as the livestream, so we’ll know for sure then what the developer has planned.

PAX East starts Thursday in Boston and runs through Sunday. We’ll cover all the highlights from the event here at Variety.

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Gaming

  • Minecraft release date

    Some References to 'Minecraft' Creator Notch Removed From Game

    Splash text references to “Minecraft” creator Markus “Notch” Persson were removed from “Minecraft” in the most recent update, as spotted by Eurogamer. The main menu of “Minecraft” has a splash text function which used to display various messages referencing the creator of the game.  Messages which referenced its creator, such as “Made by Notch!” or [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season Eight, Week Five Challenges Guide

    Season eight’s week-five challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) [...]

  • 'Dreams' Hits PlayStation 4 as Early

    'Dreams' Hits PlayStation 4 as Early Access in April

    Media Molecule’s long-in-development sandbox creation game “Dreams” goes into public early access starting April 16, the developer announced Thursday. “Dreams” early access will about cost $30 in the U.S. and about $40 in Canada when it goes live in those two countries. No word on when or if it would be released to other regions. [...]

  • 'Evil Dead's' Ash Coming to 'Dead

    'Evil Dead's' Ash Coming to 'Dead by Daylight' Voiced by Bruce Campbell

    Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) from Starz “Ash vs Evil Dead” is coming to Behaviour’s horror-survival game “Dead By Daylight,” the company announced Thursday. Williams, who will be voiced by Bruce Campbell, will arrive as a new survivor in the game on April 2. The developers describe the in-game character as the “blowhard heroic monster fighter” [...]

  • Conan Unconquered

    'Conan Unconquered' Leans on Tower Defense to Stand Out Among RTS Games

    Funcom’s “Conan Unconquered” isn’t the kind of real-time strategy game that comes to mind when you picture “Starcraft II.” There’s no campaign, multiplayer is strictly cooperative, and you can pause to take a breather. Petroglyph, founded by some of the team that created the original “Command and Conquer,” is leaning more on the tower defense [...]

  • Blizzard Goes Behind the Scenes in

    Blizzard Goes Behind the Scenes in 'Overwatch Cosplay Battle' Clip

    Blizzard released a video detailing some of the work that goes into making the impressive “Overwatch” costumes seen in the “Overwatch Cosplay Battle” for European participants. The video goes in-depth on the costumes selected as winners and some of the participants who took place in the contest, which sought to find the best “Overwatch” cosplay [...]

  • Sony's Kaz Hirai Set for Summer

    Sony's Kaz Hirai Set for Summer Retirement

    A bit more than a year after stepping down as CEO of Sony, Kazuo Hirai on Thursday announced that he will be retiring from the company this summer. While he will retire as chairman of Sony on June 18, the company said he will continue to provide counsel as requested by Sony’s management team, acting [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad