Mayhem is Coming to ‘Borderlands’ Livestream (Watch)

Gearbox is teasing a “Borderlands” livestream arriving Thursday morning with the phrase, “Mayhem is Coming,” and you can watch the livestream right here on Variety.

It’s unclear if Gearbox is gearing up to reveal “Borderlands 3” or something else, but the developer released a teaser trailer for the livestream via its social media channels.

The stream starts at 11 a.m. PST/ 2 p.m. EST below, courtesy of the Gearbox Official Twitch channel.

The last “Borderlands” game was “Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel” back in 2014, so it has been a while since we’ve had a new entry in the action RPG series.

Gearbox is hosting a panel at PAX East on Thursday, in which it plans to reveal “never-before-seen reveals, exclusives, and surprises.” We’re thinking that could be “Borderlands 3,” though we don’t yet know that is the name.

Gearbox did confirm it’s working on another “Borderlands” game back at PAX East in 2016.

The Gearbox panel starts at 2:00 p.m. in the Main Theater, according to the PAX East schedule, the same time as the livestream, so we’ll know for sure then what the developer has planned.

PAX East starts Thursday in Boston and runs through Sunday. We’ll cover all the highlights from the event here at Variety.