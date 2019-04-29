×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New ‘Borderlands 3’ Twitch Extension Rewards Viewers With In-Game Loot

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

“Borderlands” 3 developer Gearbox Software and publisher 2K are teaming up with Twitch to launch an official extension that gives viewers the opportunity to score in-game loot by interacting with streamers, they announced on Monday.

The Borderlands 3 ECHOcast Twitch Extension launches on Wednesday, May 1 alongside the game’s first worldwide gameplay reveal. Content creators will play and livestream the anticipated action-RPG for the first time starting at 10 a.m. Pacific.

Meanwhile, viewers who link a SHiFT account to their Twitch account can interact with the streamers in a few ways. They can poke around the streamer’s backpack and check out their loadout and skill trees. They also have a chance to snag some of the same loot a streamer finds in-game via rare chests. Once one of these chests are opened, viewers have only 30 seconds to opt into the event. If they’re lucky, they’ll get to pick which piece of loot they want to receive. It will then appear in their mailbox, and scale to their level, after “Borderlands 3” launches on Sept. 13.

Related

“Borderlands 3” was officially announced during this year’s PAX East. It’s coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (exclusively on the Epic Games Store until April 2020). Like previous entries in the series, it features four new Vault Hunters — Moze the Gunner, Amara the Siren, FL4K the Beastmaster, and Zane the Operative — and it takes place in worlds beyond the original Pandora setting. It will also have a season pass that includes four campaign DLC packs featuring new stories, missions, and challenges.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Gaming

  • 'Katana Zero' Soaks in Era of

    'Katana Zero' Soaks in Era of Unfettered Capitalism, Naked Warmongering

    Video games first came into their own during the guilt-free excess of the late ‘80s, when the kinetic pleasures of the simple gameplay forms offered by the likes of “Mario” and “Zelda” sank their hooks into the general public. Since those supposedly-halcyon days, many games have lined up to worship at the altar of ‘80s [...]

  • New 'Borderlands 3' Twitch Extension Rewards

    New 'Borderlands 3' Twitch Extension Rewards Viewers With In-Game Loot

    “Borderlands” 3 developer Gearbox Software and publisher 2K are teaming up with Twitch to launch an official extension that gives viewers the opportunity to score in-game loot by interacting with streamers, they announced on Monday. The Borderlands 3 ECHOcast Twitch Extension launches on Wednesday, May 1 alongside the game’s first worldwide gameplay reveal. Content creators [...]

  • Yen Press Announces 'Sekiro: Shadows Die

    'Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice' Manga Spin-Off Inbound

    “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” is getting a spin-off manga in the form of “Sekiro Side Story: Hanbei the Undying.” “Sekiro Side Story: Hanbei the Undying” follows the “Sekiro” game character Hanbei the Undying as he goes up against Isshin Ashina, the Sword Saint. Ashina has world domination in his sights until he’s forced to clash [...]

  • The World of 'Alien' Comes To

    World of 'Alien' Comes To Life With Upcoming Tabletop RPG

    The world of “Alien” will soon be translated into an original tabletop role-playing game series, according to io9. “Tales From the Loop” creator Free League Publishing is working in tandem with 20th Century Fox to create a game set in the “Alien” universe set for release in 2019. “Alien: The Roleplaying Game” is an original [...]

  • World's First VR Bumper Cars Offer

    World's First VR Bumper Cars Offer Steampunk Experience

    The world’s first virtual reality bumper car attraction, Steampunk VR Scooter, was unveiled in Germany earlier this month, according to a press release. The attraction came to Erlebnispark Schloss Thurn theme park in Nuremberg on April 13, a combined effort from Qualisys and HolodeckVR— the latter working with VR Coaster to make use of unique [...]

  • Surreal Puzzler 'Figment' Explores The Subconscious

    Surreal Puzzler 'Figment' Explores Subconscious on PS4 This May

    Bedtime Digital Games’ surreal action puzzler “Figment” is coming to PlayStation 4 this May. The action-adventure game is set in a colorful universe filled with “music, humor, and a multilayered narrative.” It’s a game meant to explore the subconscious, where dreams are created, by asking where dreams themselves come from and what the world of [...]

  • 'Minecraft' Creator Excluded From Anniversary Due

    'Minecraft' Creator Excluded From Anniversary Due to 'Comments and Opinions' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Minecraft” creator Marcus “Notch” Persson, who sold the title to Microsoft for $2.5 billion in 2014, won’t be part of 10-year anniversary plans for the game because of his “comments and opinions,” Microsoft tells Variety. “His comments and opinions do not reflect those of Microsoft or Mojang and are not representative of ‘Minecraft,” a Microsoft [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad