‘Borderlands 3’ Season Pass, Characters, Epic Store Release Detailed

By

Borderlands 3” hits the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows exclusively through the Epic Store on Sept. 13, will feature four characters with unique abilities, and a season pass of four additional campaigns, Gearbox Software and 2K Games announced Wednesday.

“For the past several years, the team at Gearbox Software has been devoting every ounce of our passion, creativity, and love into making ‘Borderlands 3′ the biggest, baddest and most ambitious Borderlands adventure we’ve ever made,” Gearbox Software President and CEO Randy Pitchford said in a prepared statement. “’Borderlands 3’ is being crafted not only as a love letter to fans of the series but also as an ideal entry point for new players to jump-in alone or cooperatively, on or off-line, in the latest and greatest installment of the definitive best-in-class benchmark shooter-looter.”

The game will hit other PC storefronts starting in April 2020.

“The PC gaming community has been an important part of the success of the Borderlands series, and we are excited to be partnering with Epic who recognize its worldwide popularity and share in our commitment to bring ‘Borderlands 3’ to this rapidly expanding audience,” said 2K president David Ismailer. “Our mission, in addition to delivering the most engaging and captivating entertainment experiences, is to embrace new distribution platforms that will contribute to our effort to grow the audience for ‘Borderlands 3.’”

The game has players taking on the fanatical Calypso Twins in a fight to stop them from uniting the bandit clans and “claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power,” according to the press release. Players will also get a chance to discover new worlds beyond Pandora, each featuring unique environments to explore and enemies to destroy.

The game features four new Vault Hunters, according to the press release:
  • Moze as the Gunner: When Moze needs backup, she digistructs her mech–Iron Bear–for a sucker punch of additional firepower.
  • Amara as the Siren: A confident, capable brawler with the ability to summon ethereal fists, Amara uses her Siren powers to smash her enemies.
  • FL4K as the Beastmaster: FL4K lives for the hunt. So do the loyal beasts that follow their master’s every command. Their preferred prey? Unsuspecting bandits, those poor suckers.
  • Zane as the Operative: Specializing in battlefield gadgetry, Zane is extremely proficient at slipping into combat, creating chaos, and sneaking back out as if he were never there.
The game will also have a season pass which includes four campaign DLC packs featuring new stories, missions, and challenges.

Gearbox also detailed the four ways players can buy the game:

The “Borderlands 3” Standard Edition: $59.99

  • Base game
  • Pre-order bonus: Gold weapon skins and weapon trinket.

The “Borderlands 3” Deluxe Edition: $79.99

  • Base game and bonus digital content:
  • Retro Cosmetic Pack: Vault Hunter head & skin, Echo Device skin, weapon skin
  • Neon Cosmetic Pack: Vault Hunter head & skin, Echo Device skin, weapontrinket
  • Gearbox Cosmetic Pack: weapon skin, weapon trinket
  • Toy Box Weapon Pack: Two toy guns, toy grenade mod, weapon trinket, XP & Loot Drop Boost Mods
  • Pre-order bonus: Gold weapon skins & weapon trinket.

The” Borderlands 3″ Super Deluxe Edition: $99.99, price goes up to $119.99 starting Sept. 17

  • Base game
  • All digital content and pre-order bonus of the Deluxe Edition
  • Borderlands 3 Season Pass.

The “Borderlands 3” Diamond Loot Chest Collector’s Edition: $249.99 USD

  • Base game
  • All bonus digital content and pre-order bonus of the Super Deluxe Edition
  • Season Pass
  • Diamond Loot Chest Replica with functional retractable lid
  • Ten 3-inch tall “Borderlands 3” character figurines including the four Vault Hunters and Calypso Twins.
  • Sanctuary 3 snap model ship and stand.
  • Four Vault Key keychains
  • Cloth galaxy map
  • Five character art lithographs of the Vault Hunters and Calypso Twins
  • “Borderlands 3” Steelbook case

Gearbox said we will found out more about “Borderland 3’s” story, characters, gear and more during an extended gameplay livestream on May 1.

