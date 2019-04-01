×
'Borderlands 3' Release Date Leaked, Coming to Epic Games Store

CREDIT: Gearbox

Borderlands 3” will release September 13, according to a tweet from the official “Borderlands” Twitter account that has since been deleted.

The tweet, which appears to have been unintentionally published on Monday, states “Mayhem is Coming September 13. Pre-order now for the Gold Weapon Skins Pack!”

It also appears “Borderlands 3” will release on the Epic Games Store, based on a second deleted tweet grabbed by user Wario64. The deleted post shows a few seconds of “Borderlands” footage followed by the Epic Games logo.

The official release date for “Borderlands 3” will be revealed on Wednesday, the developer previously confirmed.

Borderlands 3” was officially confirmed with a splashy trailer during developer Gearbox’s annual PAX East talk on Thursday. Last week, Gearbox dropped a teaser trailer that ends with the phrase “Mayhem is coming.” The video was entitled “Mask of Mayhem” and the description included a link to the “Borderlands” website.

The studio previously announced a remastered and improved version of the original “Borderlands” coming to PC for free, and to consoles. All of the DLC to date for “Borderlands 2” is coming to the VR version of the game for free, as well as a new HD upgrade coming to the other existing games.

