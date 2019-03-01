×
Gearbox to Reveal Something New at PAX East, Possibly ‘Borderlands 3’

CREDIT: Gearbox Software

Video game developer Gearbox Software is heading to PAX East later this month, and it’s promising “never-before-seen reveals, exclusives, and surprises” on the convention’s official website. Could this mean fans will finally catch a glimpse of “Borderlands 3?”

Gearbox is hosting its panel on Thursday, Mar. 28 from 2-3 p.m. in the Main Theater, according to the PAX East schedule.

While “Borderlands 3’s” appearance during the convention is just speculation at this point, we do know the game exists. Gearbox confirmed there’s going to be a third installment of its popular shooter at PAX East in 2016, according to Eurogamer, but it hasn’t made an official announcement yet. Many expected the game to make an appearance during E3 2018, but Gearbox squashed those hopes when it told journalists in May 2018 the title wouldn’t make an appearance.

If “Borderlands 3” does get an official reveal this month, it’s also possible the game is coming this year. Publisher Take-Two Interactive reportedly said during an investors call in March 2017 a “highly anticipated new title from one of 2K’s biggest franchises” is part of its fiscal 2019 outlook — and it probably isn’t referring to “Duke Nukem Forever” or “Evolve.” That fiscal period ends in September, so if it’s going to launch “Borderlands 3” during that month, now’s a good time to officially reveal it to the world.

Of course, there are other high-profile franchises in 2K’s portfolio, including “BioShock,” “XCOM,” “Mafia,” and “Sid Meier’s Civilization,” and they’re all likely candidates for a possible sequel as well.

PAX East takes place in Boston, Mass. from Mar. 28-31.

  • Gearbox to Reveal Something New at

    Video game developer Gearbox Software is heading to PAX East later this month, and it's promising "never-before-seen reveals, exclusives, and surprises" on the convention's official website. Could this mean fans will finally catch a glimpse of "Borderlands 3?" Gearbox is hosting its panel on Thursday, Mar. 28 from 2-3 p.m. in the Main Theater, according [...]

