Watch the ‘Borderlands 3’ Stream Here

CREDIT: Gearbox Software

Gearbox is ready to show off gameplay in the upcoming “Borderlands 3” in a livestream on Wednesday, and you can watch it all right here on Variety.

The “Borderlands 3 Worldwide Gameplay Reveal” stream starts at 10 a.m. PST (1 p.m. EST) via the official “Borderlands” Twitch channel, embedded below:

For a little peek (26 seconds, to be exact) at the gameplay in “Borderlands 3,” you can check out the previously leaked gameplay footage posted by Gearbox.

Developer Gearbox, publisher 2K, and Twitch also recently partnered up to offer a Twitch Echocast extension that gives players a chance to earn in-game loot by interacting with streamers playing “Borderlands 3” on Twitch. More details here.

“Borderlands 3” was announced in March, and confirmed for release this upcoming September for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The PC version of the game is coming exclusively to the Epic Games store, and other digital PC storefronts in April 2020— a decision which Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford recently defended.

Gearbox has been having fun teasing fans of the action RPG series with its trailers and even the box art for the upcoming game, but plans to reveal more details upfront about the game in the May 1 livestream, including Vault Hunter skills and loot that can be obtained in-game.

More Gaming

    Gearbox is ready to show off gameplay in the upcoming “Borderlands 3” in a livestream on Wednesday, and you can watch it all right here on Variety. The “Borderlands 3 Worldwide Gameplay Reveal” stream starts at 10 a.m. PST (1 p.m. EST) via the official “Borderlands” Twitch channel, embedded below: For a little peek (26 [...]

  • "Saints Row" Getting Film Adaptation, F.

    'Saints Row' Getting Film Adaptation, F. Gary Gray Set to Direct

    “The Fate of the Furious” director F. Gary Gray was tapped to direct a film version of the “Saints Row” series of video games, currently in the early planning stages, IGN reported Wednesday. Greg Russo will write the screenplay for the adaptation. Russo is also scripting movie reboots of “Mortal Kombat” and “Resident Evil.” We [...]

  • New 'Earthworm Jim' Game in Development

    New 'Earthworm Jim' Game in Development From Original Team

    Ten of the original programmers, artists, audio team members, and level designers have come back together to work on a new “Earthworm Jim” game for the upcoming Intellivision Amico video game console, the company announced Tuesday morning. There will be a 20-minute live interactive simulcast streaming event on May 4 at noon PT during the [...]

  • New Games Joining Discord Nitro Offerings

    Swath of Lucasfilm Games Joining Discord Nitro Offerings For Star Wars Day

    Eleven more games are coming to Discord’s Nitro games subscription service, after collaboration with Lucasfilm and Disney, according to a press release. Seven of the titles are from the “Star Wars” universe. The announcement comes just in time for May the 4th— which is colloquially known as “Star Wars Day.” The informal holiday comes from [...]

  • Over 300 Gather For St. Jude

    Over 300 Gather For St. Jude PLAY LIVE Summit

    Over 300 people from 30 countries around the world gathered in Tennessee last week for the St. Jude PLAY LIVE Summit, an annual gaming event that supports St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, organizers announced on Tuesday. The summit kicks off the hospital’s annual prize season, which runs through the end of May. During this time, [...]

  • YouTube Gaming Head Ryan Wyatt Discusses

    YouTube Gaming Head Ryan Wyatt Discusses The Platform's Future Over 'Fortnite'

    Ryan Wyatt, head of YouTube Gaming, discussed future plans for the platform in an interview with a fellow YouTuber over several rounds of “Fortnite” this week. During a few games of the massively popular battle royale game, pro player Nick Eh 30 picked Wyatt’s brain on several topics regarding YouTube Gaming, including where Wyatt thinks [...]

  • Microsoft Aids Dept. of Veterans Affairs

    Xbox Aids Dept. of Veterans Affairs In Making Gaming More Accessible

    Microsoft and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs are joining forces to offer the Xbox Adaptive Controller to VA rehab centers across the United States. The controller and additional gaming services will be brought to 22 different facilities in a bid to make gaming more accessible to those with limited mobility. In terms of how [...]

