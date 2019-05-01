Watch the ‘Borderlands 3’ Stream Here

Gearbox is ready to show off gameplay in the upcoming “Borderlands 3” in a livestream on Wednesday, and you can watch it all right here on Variety.

The “Borderlands 3 Worldwide Gameplay Reveal” stream starts at 10 a.m. PST (1 p.m. EST) via the official “Borderlands” Twitch channel, embedded below:

For a little peek (26 seconds, to be exact) at the gameplay in “Borderlands 3,” you can check out the previously leaked gameplay footage posted by Gearbox.

Developer Gearbox, publisher 2K, and Twitch also recently partnered up to offer a Twitch Echocast extension that gives players a chance to earn in-game loot by interacting with streamers playing “Borderlands 3” on Twitch. More details here.

“Borderlands 3” was announced in March, and confirmed for release this upcoming September for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The PC version of the game is coming exclusively to the Epic Games store, and other digital PC storefronts in April 2020— a decision which Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford recently defended.

Gearbox has been having fun teasing fans of the action RPG series with its trailers and even the box art for the upcoming game, but plans to reveal more details upfront about the game in the May 1 livestream, including Vault Hunter skills and loot that can be obtained in-game.