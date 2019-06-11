‘Borderlands 3’s’ Flak Will Be Voiced by SungWon Cho

Flak’s voice actor for “Borderlands 3” has been announced, and it’s someone you might recognize, as revealed during the E3 Coliseum chat for the game which took place on Tuesday.

SungWon Cho is a voice actor, but perhaps better known for his YouTube videos, and formerly his Vine videos, where he gained a following under the username ProZD.

It was pointed out during the E3 Coliseum talk on “Borderlands 3” that Flak the Beastmaster’s voice had not yet been heard on trailers or elsewhere, but Randy Varnell, managing producer of narrative on the game announced Cho’s involvement at the the end.

This story is developing.

