‘Borderlands 3’s’ Flak Will Be Voiced by SungWon Cho

Flak’s voice actor for “Borderlands 3” has been announced, and it’s someone you might recognize, as revealed during the E3 Coliseum chat for the game which took place on Tuesday.
SungWon Cho is a voice actor, but perhaps better known for his YouTube videos, and formerly his Vine videos, where he gained a following under the username ProZD.
It was pointed out during the E3 Coliseum talk on “Borderlands 3” that Flak the Beastmaster’s voice had not yet been heard on trailers or elsewhere, but Randy Varnell, managing producer of narrative on the game announced Cho’s involvement at the the end.
This story is developing.
You can find all of E3 2019’s exciting game reveals, previews, interviews, and more right here at Variety.
More Actors on Actors:
Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo
Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)
Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)
Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse
Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'
jgNfVeth
Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'
Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)
Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death
Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)
Flak’s voice actor for “Borderlands 3” has been announced, and it’s someone you might recognize, as revealed during the E3 Coliseum chat for the game which took place on Tuesday. SungWon Cho is a voice actor, but perhaps better known for his YouTube videos, and formerly his Vine videos, where he gained a following under [...]
Keanu Reeves clearly didn’t know what he was getting himself into. Plans for the star of “John Wick 3” to make a guest appearance in the middle of Microsoft’s Xbox press conference during the annual E3 show in LA this week was a closely held secret. Xbox head Phil Spencer told Variety that a stand-in delivered [...]
Marvel will publish a five-issue comic-book series called “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — Dark Temple,” Lucasfilm announced on Tuesday. The miniseries will serve as a prequel to Respawn Entertainment’s upcoming video game “Jedi: Fallen Order.” “Written by Matthew Rosenberg (‘Uncanny X-Men’ and ‘The Punisher’) and illustrated by Paolo Villanelli (‘Vader: Dark Visions’), the tale [...]
The characters from Rare’s classic platforming series “Banjo-Kazooie” are coming to “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” later this year, Nintendo announced during its E3 2019 Direct on Tuesday. For the uninitiated, Banjo is a bear and Kazooie is a big red bird. While Banjo first appeared in “Diddy Kong Racing” on the Nintendo 64 in 1997, [...]
“The sequel to ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ is now in development,” Nintendo announced during a livestream on Tuesday. “Breath of the Wild” was met with universal acclaim upon release in March 2017. The sequel to The Legend of #Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now in development for #NintendoSwitch! pic.twitter.com/eGKFqceSAo — [...]
“Empire of Sin” is a newly announced game that’s set in 1920s Chicago, initially revealed during the Nintendo Direct presentation on Monday. The upcoming game from Romero and Paradox got a reveal trailer with an aptly chosen song to match the mood– you can watch for yourself, above. “‘Empire of Sin’ puts you at the [...]
“Animal Crossing” finally has a solid release date, though it’s a bit later than anticipated, as announced during the Nintendo Direct presentation on Monday. Though the game was supposed to come in 2019, Nintendo needs a little more time. “Animal Crossing’s” new release date is March 20, 2020. We also have the full title for [...]