‘Borderlands 2 VR’ Gets All Existing ‘Borderlands 2 DLC’ This Summer

“Borderlands VR” is getting all of the existing “Borderlands 2” DLC on PlayStation VR this summer for free, developer Gearbox announced during its PAX East panel on Thursday.

The company also detailed some changes its made to the game since its release including adding AIM controller support.

The four downloadable content packs coming to the game this summer are Captain Scarlett and Her Pirate’s Booty, Mr. Torgue’s Campaign of Carnage, Sir Hammerlock’s Big Game Hunt, and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep.

More details about the addition will be announced in the coming months.

During the panel, Gearbox also announced a slew of new titles coming to its third-party portfolio, including “Bulletstorm: Duke of Switch,” “Pathologic 2,” and “Risk of Rain 2.”

CEO Randy Pitchford also showed off new card game in the “Borderlands” universe. “Tiny Tina’s Robot Tea Party” is the first “Borderlands” tea party of its kind, and is available for purchase on the PAX East show floor.

The studio also announced a remastered and improved version of the original “Borderlands” coming to PC for free, and to consoles and discussed a new HD upgrade coming to the other existing games.

The biggest news of the day, though, was the new trailer for “Borderlands 3” the studio showed off.