‘Borderlands 2’ DLC Coming Soon Will Bridge Gap to Next Game

lilith
CREDIT: Gearbox

A new “Borderlands 2” DLC, called Commander Lilith & The Fight For Sanctuary!, is coming out June 9, but it seems we found the information a little earlier than Gearbox might have intended. The upcoming DLC for “Borderlands 2” was spotted on the Steam storefront and details then posted by Reddit user kulapik on Wednesday.

Along with some intriguing screenshots for the DLC, a description was also snagged. It seems the DLC will bridge a gap between “Borderlands 2” and this fall’s “Borderlands 3.”

“Return to the award winning shooter-looter for a new adventure that sets the stage for the upcoming ‘Borderlands 3’,” the description stated. “Sanctuary is under siege, the Vault’s map has been stolen and a toxic gas is poisoning Pandora. Fight new bosses, explore new zones, get new loot (including an entirely new tier beyond Legendary) and join up with Lilith and the Crimson Raiders to take on a deranged villain hell-bent on ruling the planet.”

June 9 is also the day of the Xbox briefing ahead of E3 2019, so it was likely Microsoft planned to announce the DLC as an exciting release players can enjoy right away. It also seems to be a free DLC, so it’s a nice bonus for “Borderlands” players.

For returning players, the level cap will be increased to 80 with the DLC, and new players can get boosted to level 30 automatically to enjoy the new content.

Leaks are to be expected ahead of E3 2019, but we’ll cover all the highlights during the event, which is happening June 11 to 13, right here at Variety.

