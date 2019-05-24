×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night’ Has Lots of Post-Launch DLC Planned

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: ArtPlay/505 Games

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night,” the spiritual successor to Koji Igarashi’s Castlevania series, officially releases on Steam, GOG.com, PS4, and Xbox One on Jun. 18. It comes to Nintendo Switch a week later on Jun. 25. Publisher 505 Games has big plans for the side-scroller after its launch, and shared what downloadable content fans can expect on the game’s newly launched website on Thursday.

“Bloodstained” players can expect a lot of new modes in future patches, including a speedrun mode and boss rush mode. Online and local co-op are also on the way, along with a Vs. mode, a roguelike mode, a chaos mode, a classic mode, and a boss revenge mode. Players get two extra playable characters and a cosmetic “Pure Miriam” outfit as well.

Additionally, “Bloodstained’s” developers are offering an “Iga’s Back Pack” DLC starting on Jun. 18. It costs $10 and includes content that was previously exclusive to Kickstarter backers. Players who buy it can fight a digital version of Igarashi himself and earn a powerful Swordwhip weapon. The team decided to release the pack after asking the backer community if they were OK with it. Nearly 30,000 people said they were.

Related

“To try and be as transparent as possible, making this content available to everyone wasn’t just about making money,” Igarashi said in a Kickstarter post on Thursday. “I mean obviously that’s a part of it, but the chief things I was considering was making sure everyone had a safe and legitimate way to get the full game experience no matter when they find out about ‘Bloodstained,’ whether that’s five months ago or five years from now, and that we were being respectful of the price backers originally paid (hence the DLC pricing).”

“I understand that not everyone will be 100% happy with this decision, but hopefully this helps in understanding the reasoning behind it,” he added. “And of course all backers entitled to this content will receive the DLC for free.”

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night” is a gothic horror action game set in 18th century England, according to its website. Its protagonist, an orphan named Miriam suffering from an alchemist’s curse, must make her way through a demon-infested castle to defeat a summoner named Gebel. Igarashi launched a Kickstarter for the game in 2014, where it raised over $5.5 million, making it one of the most-funded video game projects on the platform.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

More Gaming

  • 'Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night' Has

    'Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night' Has Lots of Post-Launch DLC Planned

    “Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night,” the spiritual successor to Koji Igarashi’s Castlevania series, officially releases on Steam, GOG.com, PS4, and Xbox One on Jun. 18. It comes to Nintendo Switch a week later on Jun. 25. Publisher 505 Games has big plans for the side-scroller after its launch, and shared what downloadable content fans can [...]

  • Someone playing fortnite a computer gameVideo

    World Health Organization Making Final Decision on Gaming Disorder This Weekend

    The World Health Organization (WHO) is making its final decision on whether or not to classify video game addiction as a disorder on Saturday, May 25, a spokesperson told Variety. The 72nd World Health Assembly is currently underway in Geneva, Switzerland. It’s the decision-making body of the WHO, and it’s attended by delegations from member [...]

  • Nominees Announced for 2019 BitSummit Awards

    Nominees Announced for 2019 BitSummit Awards

    The Japan Independent Games Aggregate (JIGA) announced the nominees for the 2019 BitSummit Awards on Friday. BitSummit is an annual festival celebrating independent video games and developers based in Japan. Founded in 2012, it’s become Japan’s premier indie gaming event, drawing thousands of visitors each year. It takes place the weekend of Jun. 1 at [...]

  • League of Legends Esports to Release

    League of Legends Esports to Release Premium Viewing Option

    League of Legends Esports has a new Pro View premium experience which will allow viewers to watch esports matches from the individual pro players’ perspective, the company announced Friday. The Pro View Package will be available for the Summer Split of the League Championship Series (LCS) as well as the League European Championship (LEC). In [...]

  • Microsoft's Project xCloud Rollout Hits 13

    Microsoft's Project xCloud Rollout Hits 13 Regions, Capcom, Paradox Testing

    Microsoft’s take on cloud-gaming — an approach to game development and deployment that theoretically makes games playable on any system without the need for porting — continues its rollout, with the company on Friday detailing work they’re doing with developers Capcom and Paradox Interactive. Project xCloud now has custom server blades at Azue datacenters in [...]

  • 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Pushed Back Due

    'Sonic the Hedgehog' Movie Pushed Back to 2020 Due to Character Design Changes

    Paramount Pictures is pushing its “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie back three months, from Nov. 8 to Valentine’s Day. The delay follows fan criticism over the appearance and design of the titular blue hedgehog — particularly his teeth and lean legs. Director Jeff Fowler tweeted that it was “taking a little more time to make Sonic [...]

  • 'Mortal Kombat 11,' 'League of Legends'

    'Mortal Kombat 11,' 'League of Legends' Dominate Global Digital Games

    The world’s top-earning digital games for last month include “Mortal Kombat 11,” “League of Legends,” and “Fortnite Battle Royale,” according to a report from SuperData released Tuesday. The ranking of top grossing games for the month of April 2019 is split into three groups: PC, console, and mobile. The massively popular “League of Legends,” a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad